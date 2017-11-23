As heartfelt and emotional tributes continue to pour in following the death of much loved SABC commentator Cebo “CC” Manyaapelo‚ some of those close to him mourned his passing and said the airwaves would never be the same again without his infectious voice.

Manyaapelo died at the age of 50 on Wednesday after a long illness and SuperSport presenter Robert Marawa said he had lost a mentor he looked up to.

“I held him in high regard‚" Marawa said.

"Even though you did not fully understand Setswana‚ you just wanted to listen to his commentary because with him everything was perfection.

"One of the most important things that I learned from him was dedication and passion because he never for once took his audience for granted.

"He also emphasised the importance of research.

"I have known him for many years since the days of TopSport at SABC and we immediately struck a friendly relationship.

"We also suffered together as Liverpool supporters.”

Dell'Oca shared the commentary booth with Manyaapelo for almost 13 years on many local and international events and he said it would be impossible to replace his long-time colleague.

“He taught me so much about football and commentary‚" said Dell'Oca.

"But he also had this incredible wisdom of knowing how to respond to situations in life in a way that will teach someone a lesson.

"He had his faults as a human being but he never judged anyone and I respected him for that‚” said Dell'Oca‚ adding that Manyaapelo also enjoyed Fomula One‚ golf and had a soft spot for Moroka Swallows.

“What made him special as a commentator is that he touched many lives which is something that is difficult to achieve and he leaves a legacy.

"He was a great character and it is going to be very difficult to replace him.

"I operate in my own life and he is one of the few people who knew me personally and how to deal with me.”

Alphie Koonyaditse‚ who is a commentator at Motseding FM‚ said he was auditioned by Manyaapelo in 1999 at the now defunct Radio Mmabatho and he has known him since then.