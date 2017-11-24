Benni McCarthy says his Cape Town City side need to learn to start games with a higher tempo and also believes part of their problems in a run that has seen them win only one game in six has been lack of urgency from the start.

City are away at high-flying Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday night fresh from a 1-1 home draw with Baroka FC in midweek‚ when coach McCarthy accused his side of only starting to play with any urgency once the visitors had taken the lead.

“Our attitude has to get better‚ we can’t wait until teams score before we wake up and decide to play. We have to start from the first whistle‚” McCarthy says‚ adding the long break for Telkom Knockout and international action had blunted his side’s momentum from their 1-0 win over Free State Stars on November 1.

“The break also stopped our momentum‚ they [the players] were in full voice‚ team unity and spirit was there for the Stars game. And then you had a long pause and the guys got back into their comfort zone because they had won a game now.