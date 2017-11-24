Signing a quality centre-forward would go a long way in solving Kaizer Chiefs’ unconvincing form problems‚ former Amakhosi right-back Cyril Nzama has said.

Nzama said that currently Chiefs have too many similar strikers‚ such as Gustavo Paez and Bernard Parker‚ and that has contributed to the team going two-and-a-half seasons without a trophy under Steve Komphela.

He said Komphela’s current 3-5-2 formation – which had initial success but in which Chiefs have suffered a 1-0 Telkom Knockout defeat against Bidvest Wits‚ then drew 0-0 in the league against AmaZulu on Wednesday night – which relies on wingbacks and crosses‚ could work better with a big centre-forward.

“I think in terms of their philosophy of play‚ yes [they are struggling]. But I think maybe they are lacking a few players in that team who will make that system work‚” Nzama said.

“You’ve got your strikers who are very mobile and sometimes Chiefs‚ when they go forward and bring crosses there‚ you’ll find there are maybe too few players in the box.