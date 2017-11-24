Pirates' student Sredojevic aims to beat professor‚ Jelusic
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is relishing the opportunity on Sunday to get one over his former university professor Veselin Jelusic when the two Serbian coaches pit their wits against each other for the first time in a match on Sunday.
Pirates are away at Telkom Knockout finalists Bloemfontein Celtic at the Petrus Molemela Stadium in the Free State capital.
“He’s a top class coach who was my professor at university in the 1990s. He was deputy dean of the university for football‚” Sredojevic said.
“All these years we kept contact – from the time he was in Botswana and Angola. I see him as an elder brother – I have the highest respect for him.
“I must officially announce that on Sunday it is a clash between the student and the professor‚ and as the student I want to do everything possible to beat my professor.
“We haven’t spoken for a fortnight now leading up to the game but straight after the match we’ll continue to talk again.
“I can proudly say that when I was still in Uganda people from Celtic called me to ask my opinion about him and I was very happy to recommend him. I believe he can add so much technically to this country.”
Jelusic is a former national coach of Angola and Botswana while Sredojevic coached the national sides of Rwanda and Uganda.
While Sredojevic is back for a second spell with Pirates‚ Jelusic is in his first campaign in South African football and will be seeking his first silverware next weekend when Celtic take on Bidvest Wits in Durban in the Telkom Knockout final.
