Pirates' student Sredojevic aims to beat professor‚ Jelusic

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is relishing the opportunity on Sunday to get one over his former university professor Veselin Jelusic when the two Serbian coaches pit their wits against each other for the first time in a match on Sunday.

Pirates are away at Telkom Knockout finalists Bloemfontein Celtic at the Petrus Molemela Stadium in the Free State capital.

“He’s a top class coach who was my professor at university in the 1990s. He was deputy dean of the university for football‚” Sredojevic said.

“All these years we kept contact – from the time he was in Botswana and Angola. I see him as an elder brother – I have the highest respect for him.