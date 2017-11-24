SuperSport need to take risks and push for more than just the one goal that could win them the Caf Confederation Cup final against TP Mazembe‚ provided they do not concede‚ Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler has said.

In his Friday afternoon pre-match press conference ahead of SuperSport needing to overcome a 2-1 away-leg deficit in Saturday night’s second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium (kickoff: 8.15pm)‚ Tinkler said his team would need to take risks.

“Obviously we know that we need to score. We need the one goal‚ but also from past experience of ourselves we’re not a very good team defending a 1-0 lead‚” SuperSport’s coach said.

“So we want to got out and play offensive football‚ like we did when we went there [to Lubumbashi]. Show no fear.

“We need to take risks to get ourselves back into the tie. And‚ yes‚ we know Mazembe are a team who are very good going forward.

“But having watched them against Rabat away from home [in the semifinals]‚ where they were primarily looking to just play on the counterattack‚ using Ngita [TP’s big centre-forward Ben Malango] up-front. So obviously that’s something we need to be wary of.

“They have a lot of pace. Both the wingers [Adama Traore and Chico Ushindi] have a lot of pace‚ and then Rainford Kalaba in behind supporting them.

“So on their counter we need to be well organised and structured.

“Obviously we would have preferred to have drawn that side. But when I was asked what would be the worst result that I would [accept]‚ I said a 2-1 loss would be great.

“So we’ve got to be happy with that and the fact that we got that away goal.

“But the preparation has been very‚ very good. A lot better than last week.”

SuperSport conceded first in Lubumbashi when goalkeeper Ronwen Williams fumbled Adama Traore’s 18th-minute drive.

Teen midfielder Sipho Mbule euqalised with a scorcher from range in the 47th before Daniel Adjei headed Mazembe’s first-leg winner in the 66th.

SuperSport’s preparations have been better for the second leg than the first‚ where they had three Bafana internationals and Kiwi Jeremy Brockie join the team last Friday due to participation in World Cup qualifiers.