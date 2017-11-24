United's teen hero Mbule happy to take back seat in second leg
In his wildest dreams‚ teenage SuperSport United and South African Under-20 attacking midfielder Sipho Mbule never imagined playing in a continental cup final so early in his professional career.
In Sunday’s first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup final against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi‚ United coach Eric Tinkler did not have injured Teboho Mokoena and suspended Reneilwe Letsholonyane available and handed the 19-year old his maiden start in the competition.
The Welkom-born rising star did not disappoint as he returned with an eye-catching performance that he capped with a vital away long-range goal in the 2-1 loss that has put United into contention going into the hugely-anticipated second leg clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Mokoena and Letsholonyane are expected to return to the starting lineup in Atteridgeville but Mbule is not too worried that he may have drop to the bench with Tinkler going for experience.
“‘Tebza’ [Mokoena] may be back if he fully recovers from injury and ‘Yeye’ [Letsholonyane] is definitely available after serving his suspension‚ and I would not mind if the coach chose them ahead of me‚” Mbule said.
“They are more experienced than me and I will not have a problem if coach decides to go for experience in the midfield because I am still learning.
“I got my opportunity in the first leg‚ which I enjoyed‚ and I am still in a learning process. This is not about individuals but the whole team and the country because we are representing South Africa.
“In the first game I was nervous when I got the news that I will be starting the final in that intimidating environment‚ but I acclimatised and ultimately enjoyed the match.”
Asked to relive his goal‚ which may prove decisive for United on Saturday‚ Mbule said he was just happy finally to score his first senior goal in a continental final.
“I could not believe it when it happened. You could see from the celebrations that I was very happy and my teammates were also happy for me‚ not only because I did it but because of its importance‚” the teen said.
“As a midfielder I am always encouraged to take long-range shots at training by the coaches and senior players‚ and it worked.
“I would like us to score at least three goals at home because we can’t leave anything to chance.
“I expect Mazembe to sit back and try to catch us on a counterattack. They have experience at this level but a lot will be decided by who is more determined on the night – and hopefully it will be us.”
