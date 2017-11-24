United's teen hero Mbule happy to take back seat in second leg

In his wildest dreams‚ teenage SuperSport United and South African Under-20 attacking midfielder Sipho Mbule never imagined playing in a continental cup final so early in his professional career.

In Sunday’s first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup final against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi‚ United coach Eric Tinkler did not have injured Teboho Mokoena and suspended Reneilwe Letsholonyane available and handed the 19-year old his maiden start in the competition.

The Welkom-born rising star did not disappoint as he returned with an eye-catching performance that he capped with a vital away long-range goal in the 2-1 loss that has put United into contention going into the hugely-anticipated second leg clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Mokoena and Letsholonyane are expected to return to the starting lineup in Atteridgeville but Mbule is not too worried that he may have drop to the bench with Tinkler going for experience.