AmaZulu salvage a draw against Ajax Cape Town

Veteran striker Mabhuti Khenyeza equalised with virtually the last kick of the game as AmaZulu scored twice in injury-time to salvage a 2-2 draw against Ajax Cape Town at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.

Ajax looked to be crucing to the win after goals from Masilake Phohlongo, the first of his career, and Tashreeq Morris.

But their frailties at the back were laid bare again as Usuthu rallied in the final minutes, piling on the pressure and getting their reward.

First Mhlengi Cele pulled one back and the Khenyeza, a former Ajax stalwart, headed home an equalizer for a precious point for the away side.

Ajax coach Stanley Menzo handed a first career league start to 20-year-old playmaker Phohlongo as one of three changes from the side that had lost 1-0 at Platinum Stars in their previous outing.

There was also a return for captain Mosa Lebusa at laeft-back, while Grant Margeman made his first start in over a month.

AmaZulu had to do without suspended centre-back Phumlani Gumede following his red card in the 0-0 draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday.

Cape Town is known for its beaches and the Athlone Stadium is beginning to resemble one with a mixture of overuse by Premier Soccer League and National First Division teams, along with the water restrictions in place in the city, have left it on the verge of unplayable in parts.

The first half was lacking in clear-cut opportunities, Ajax’s Roscoe Pietersen had perhaps the best when he found space at the back-post, but could not steer his shot on goal.

Pietersen had another opportunity at the end of the half too when he was teed-up on the edge of the box, but flashed his drive wide once more.

The best opportunity for the visitors fell to Mhlengi Cele as he was left free at the far post from a free-kick swung into the box, but did not get a good connection on the ball and it dribbled wide.

Simphiwe Mtsweni’s speculative free-kick from 40-yards bounced awkwardly for home goalkeeper Jody February early in the second period, but he managed to push it away for a corner.

The breakthrough came on 51 minutes and it was a horror moment for Pule, who seemed to have Phohlongo’s shot well covered, but somehow let the ball slip through his grasp and into the back of the net.

It was almost 2-0 minutes later when Morris beat Pule as well, but not the post, as the ball cannoned off the woodwork and away to safety.

It was 2-0 on 57 minutes though as Rheece Evans won the ball in the midfield and did superbly well to play in Thabo Mosadi, whose low cross and easily turned home by Morris.

After excellent work again from Mosadi, Bantu Mzwakali was denied at point-blank range by Pule, who made a fine stop.

Ajax were able to bring on midfielder Toriq Losper for his first action in 14 months, and he will now hope to gradually regain his match fitness and find a place in the starting line-up.

AmaZulu grabbed a lifeline early in injury-time when Cele rifled the ball into the top corner to provide a nervy finish for the hosts.

And Ajax could not hold out to the end as a cross into the box was headed home by an ecstatic Khenyeza, to signal the start of wild celebrations on the Usuthu bench.