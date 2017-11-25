Chippa, Sundowns share the spoils

It was an underwhelming goalless stalemate at the end but you sensed that the two coaches were satisfied with the goals that were met in front of a lively crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to second spot on the log, a position they may relinquish depending on the result of last night’s late kickoff match between Golden Arrows and Cape Town City, and coach Pitso Mosimane still have two games in hand.

For Chippa United, coach Teboho Moloi will welcome the fact that they have moved a few places up on the PSL log standings and they are yet to suffer defeat after six league matches which includes two successive wins.

Though Sundonwns lost two points, Mosimane will be targeting the last four matches of the year against

Baroka FC, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City in their push to push to go to the Christmas break at the top of the pile.

For Chippa, they have Kaizer Chiefs in their next match and Ajax Cape Town and Polokwane City this year and Moloi will also target those matches to keep on improving their situation on the standings.

Sundowns dominated possession in the opening stages without creating notable scoring chances and they were nearly punished in the tenth minute when Chippa’s rare foray into the Brazilians danger area resulted in Abel Mabaso’s close range shot rebounding off the upright for safety.

A few minutes later, Percy Tau’s free kick from the edge of the penalty box flew over the crossbar of Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi after Hlompho Kekana was hacked and those moments were among the few talking points of the opening half.

Before the start of the second half, Sundowns players held a meeting on the field with midfielders Khama Billiat and Tau doing most of the motivational talking and the move seemed to work as they showed urgency in the work.

Chippa missed a golden opportunity to take the lead and a possible winner when Sipho Mvelase completely missed the ball inside the box after substitute striker Katlego Mashego delivered a quality cross from the left flank after 69 minutes.

Other Result:

Maritzburg United 0-0 Bidvest Wits