SuperSport United are aware of the responsibility on their shoulders lifting the mood of despondency and restoring some hope in South African football after another World Cup qualification failure‚ in the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Matsatsantsa captain Dean Furman and coach Eric Tinkler admitted that overcoming a 2-1 away-leg deficit in Saturday night’s second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium would go a long way boosting South African football again after Bafana Bafana’s failure to reach Russia 2018.

Bafana legend Tinkler‚ though‚ cautioned against the hysteria and public and media backlash that can result in panic buttons following a major disappointment by the national team.

“Ja‚ obviously I think it is important for the country that‚ not only us as SuperSport‚ but all South African club teams do well on the continent‚” Tinkler said.

“And we’ve seen that over the past four or five seasons. Clubs have been performing on the continent and I actually think we [SA football] are moving forward.

“I think we’re just in a bit of too much of a rush. Because football‚ especially the development of the player and the team‚ is not a quick fix.

“I’ve always assumed that it’s ‘Project 2022’ [Safa’s Vision 2022]. But that seems to have gone out the window because now it was important for us to qualify for World Cup 2018.

“If you’ve claimed that you’re building to 2022‚ well then start judging people for the World Cup in 2022. If you don’t qualify for that‚ then judge people.

“Because it’s a building process – you’re not going to fix it in a month‚ or a year.

“I’ve just been fortunate that I’ve come to a club with a team that has bee successful‚ and well built and together now for a few seasons.

“I think that’s the harsh reality. And I think we over-assess things sometimes‚ and put too much pressure.”

Furman‚ who played a role in the World Cup qualifiers for Bafana‚ said: “From a player’s perspective‚ with what the coach says‚ we’re not waiting until 2022 – we wanted to be at the World Cup now.

“And it hurts now‚ and it’s going to hurt in June when we’re watching it on TV and we’re not there.

“But for us as SuperSport we have a great opportunity to represent the league and the country on the continent.

“And if we can go and win this competition on Saturday I know how proud the country would be of us.

“And it would be‚ not making up for what we have done with Bafana‚ but certainly a great opportunity for SuperSport and one that we could be proud of.”