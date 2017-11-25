SuperSport United want to gain maximum benefit from a pristine Lucas Moripe Stadium pitch‚ where the club have ensured no football has been played for six weeks‚ in Saturday night’s Caf Confederation Cup final second leg against TP Mazembe.

Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler said while his side managed a workable 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Lubumbashi on a small‚ artificial surface in the heat at Stade TP Mazembe on Sunday‚ now it was the Pretoria team’s turn to make home advantage count.

On the bigger pitch at Lucas Moripe SuperSport can open the game‚ play their carpet football‚ and utilize their wing play better.

“What we struggled with in Lubumbashi‚ believe it or not was not so much the heat –the bounce of the ball on the artificial surface was the big problem‚” Tinkler said.

“We were always having to take two or three touches just to get the ball back on the ground‚ and every time we did that we were obviously closed down.

“We have tried to ensure was that there was no football played on this pitch [at Lucas Moripe]. And there hasn’t been for the past six weeks.

“It’s really in immaculate condition‚ which obviously suits our style of play.

“Because if you go back and look at the games where we’ve played exceptionally well – and I don’t have to go too far back‚ but our game against Golden Arrows in Nelspruit [SuperSport’s 3-0 PSL win late last month] on a very good surface was one.

“That obviously allows us to play our brand of football – which is a very offensive brand‚ a lot of the ball on the ground. And we need to take advantage of that here.”

The biggest factor against SuperSport on Saturday night is being a goal down‚ meaning they have to cautiously chase the tie. If Mazembe score early it becomes a mammoth task for Matsatsantsa.

But there are some big advantages‚ such as the home conditions and a far better preparation from the first leg‚ where SuperSport only received four key players back on the Friday from international World Cup qualifier duty.

SuperSport also do not have the hours of travel pre-match‚ and have players back from injury and suspension. Tinkler said goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is ready to play despite being treated for an injury in the first leg.

“Ronwen’s fine‚ he’s all good. We obviously have ‘Yeye’ [Reneilwe Letsholonyane] who’s come back from suspension. Cole Alexander’s fine.

“So we’ve got a few players back‚ and that gives us a bit more now to pick from.”