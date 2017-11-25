Tout Puissant Mazembe coach Pamphile Mihayo has said his team will not sit back and allow SuperSport United to come at them in Saturday night’s second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Mihayo‚ who captained the famous Mazembe team who became the only African side to reach the final of the Fifa Club World Cup in 2010‚ where they lost 3-0 against Inter Milan‚ said the Democratic Republic of Congo giants would not try to defend their 2-1 first-leg lead.

“It will be an open game‚ and obviously when you play such a game there are always a lot of tactics that you have to use to win it‚” Mihayo said of the second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.15pm).

“Yes‚ we have the privilege of winning the first leg‚ but that does not guarantee us winning the final.

“We have to be tactical. We won’t just sit and watch the other team play‚ because we are here to win.

“We scored two goals at home‚ but they also scored one. So for the second leg it can’t be good for us to stay back and wait for SuperSport to come at us.

“If we let them come in our defensive part it’s very‚ very dangerous for us because they can try to push us to make mistakes in front of our goal area.

“We’re going to play normally. And after that‚ depending on the score‚ we’re going to see if we can change some tactical things.”

It says something of the strength of Mazembe – five-time Caf Champions League winners‚ the last time in 2015‚ and defending Confederation Cup champions – that they reached this year’s Confed final again despite their league being put on hold for months due to political in-fighting.

And this also while Mazembe have been in a rebuilding phase where Mihayo said the team are currently “50/50” between experienced and new‚ young players.

Mihayo‚ though‚ played down TP’s experience advantage in continental finals – five since 2009 – compared to SuperSport participating in their first‚ saying the Pretoria team had reached the Confed last match on merit with a very strong team.