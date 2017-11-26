In the aftermath of Kaizer Chiefs' 1-all draw against Free State Stars in Durban‚ embattled AmaKhosi coach Steve Komphela found excuses for his club's poor form.

Komphela said goal scoring is a South African problem and not just one afflicting his team.

AmaZulu held them to a goalless draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium but Saturday's draw was Chiefs fourth consecutive one.

This week's set of Premier Soccer League matches was blighted by draws even though there were five draws next to the six goalless draws.

At the time of publishing‚ only Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who beat Bidvest Wits 2-0‚ earned an outright result.

In the meantime‚ Kaizer Chiefs have yet to win a league match at home even though they're not the only big side to have faltered at home.

“I also don't know whether if you read one of the Pirates coach's reports this week and the one he pulled was that he's been in 138 countries and in those countries‚ he's never seen a poorer goal scoring return like he has in South Africa‚" Komphela said.

"I'm not trying to bring South Africa's problems into Kaizer Chiefs but that's exactly what he's saying.

“We as coaches‚ how do we solve this problem?

"You can never get tired when you're working on something.

"It's better when you can see the problem so you can provide solutions.

"Some will tell you that goalscorers are born but if you spend 50 million pounds on Didier Drogba‚ that tells how desperate you are to find a goalscorers.

"If you wait for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come‚ it tells you how scarce are goalscorers.

"You have to keep working with the goalscorers that you have from every perspective."

Had Chiefs won‚ they would have moved to second place on the log but Baroka‚ Golden Arrows‚ Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns are ahead of them in this order.

In their two Durban league games this week‚ Chiefs scored one goal and managed two points from a possible six. Chiefs have drawn seven of their 12 league matches with three wins and two draws.

“We didn't want to get two out of six points and we would have loved to bag six out of six points and before the beginning of this match‚ we were gunning for four out of six points.

"Based on circumstances‚ there's nothing we can do. We have to keep digging and fighting to make sure we go for the three points‚” Komphela

“It's a draw and we'll have to take it but we didn't expect to draw the match based on how we performed but the opponent played well.”