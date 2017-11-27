Soccer

Celtic staying put in Bloemfontein ahead of TKO final

27 November 2017 - 16:05 By Mark Gleeson
Bloemfontein Celtic players warming up before their 2017 Telkom Knockout quarter final match against Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg South Africa on 04 November 2017.
Bloemfontein Celtic players warming up before their 2017 Telkom Knockout quarter final match against Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg South Africa on 04 November 2017.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic are planning to keep to their usual routine and will continue working at home this week ahead of their cup final trip to Durban‚ officials said on Monday.

The club will only be traveling to Durban on Friday and have a single training session at the match venue before they take on Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout final at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday night (kick off 6pm).

Celtic lost on Sunday at home to Orlando Pirates in a far from ideal build-up for the final in a match that showed little imagination in their build-up and saw few efforts on goal.

The players looked more focused on the weekend ahead and were keen to stay out of trouble although key defender Alfred Ndengane should have been handed a red card for two bookable offences but, after picking up his first yellow‚ was let off by referee Kulusande Qongqo and so is able to play on Saturday.

Wandisile Letlabika sat out the game because he was on three yellow card already for the season and coach Vesselin Jelusic did not want to risk him getting a fourth and then being suspended for the final.

He will in the defence on Saturday along with Zimbabwe international Ronald Pfumbidzai‚ who did not play against Pirates as he served a one-match ban.

READ MORE:

AC Milan fire coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement

AC Milan sacked coach Vincenzo Montella on Monday and immediately announced that he would be replaced by their fiery former midfielder Gennaro ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Clubs blast CAF over lack of changes to club competitions

South African club officials are angry at a lack of clarity over next year’s continental club competitions as promised changes have not been ...
Sport
5 hours ago

South African players find back of the net abroad

A trio of South African players abroad found the back of the net over the weekend‚ while Phakamani Mahlambi made his first start for Egyptian giants ...
Sport
6 hours ago

AmaZulu looking to life beyond veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe

Cavin Johnson admits that it is time to blood new strikers at AmaZulu having opted to rest veteran forward Siyabonga Nomvethe.
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bok coach Coetzee shrugs off latest speculation about his job security Rugby
  2. Marx raring to go against Wales Rugby
  3. Celtic staying put in Bloemfontein ahead of TKO final Soccer
  4. Can anyone catch unbeaten Titans? Cricket
  5. Clubs blast CAF over lack of changes to club competitions Soccer

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare

Related articles

  1. AC Milan fire coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement Soccer
  2. Clubs blast CAF over lack of changes to club competitions Soccer
  3. South African players find back of the net abroad Soccer
  4. AmaZulu looking to life beyond veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe Soccer
  5. Tinkler's men limp in attack Soccer
  6. Orlando Pirates climb to second place with win over Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  7. Steve Komphela finds excuses for Kaizer Chiefs' poor form Soccer
  8. We beat Supersport with experience and a good tactical plan‚ says Mazembe Soccer
  9. 'It’s shocking' - stunned AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson Sport
  10. Champions League group stage squads confirmed Sport
X