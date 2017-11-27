Celtic staying put in Bloemfontein ahead of TKO final

Bloemfontein Celtic are planning to keep to their usual routine and will continue working at home this week ahead of their cup final trip to Durban‚ officials said on Monday.

The club will only be traveling to Durban on Friday and have a single training session at the match venue before they take on Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout final at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday night (kick off 6pm).

Celtic lost on Sunday at home to Orlando Pirates in a far from ideal build-up for the final in a match that showed little imagination in their build-up and saw few efforts on goal.

The players looked more focused on the weekend ahead and were keen to stay out of trouble although key defender Alfred Ndengane should have been handed a red card for two bookable offences but, after picking up his first yellow‚ was let off by referee Kulusande Qongqo and so is able to play on Saturday.

Wandisile Letlabika sat out the game because he was on three yellow card already for the season and coach Vesselin Jelusic did not want to risk him getting a fourth and then being suspended for the final.

He will in the defence on Saturday along with Zimbabwe international Ronald Pfumbidzai‚ who did not play against Pirates as he served a one-match ban.