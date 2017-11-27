A trio of South African players abroad found the back of the net over the weekend‚ while Phakamani Mahlambi made his first start for Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu scored his first goal for new French Ligue 1 side Amiens as they defeated bottom club Metz to move up to 10th in the table.

It was a fine finish from Zungu‚ who picked up the ball 35-yards out and unleashed a fine low drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Dino Ndlovu netted goal number nine of the season in what has been another bountiful campaign for the forward.

He showed a good first touch to get away from the defender and then slipped the ball under the keeper as his Azerbaijan side stayed top of the table with a 3-2 success at Zira.

Lebo Mothiba also took his tally of goals this season to nine with a brace for French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes as they won 4-2 at home to Lorient.

He scored in each half and is now joint second on the Ligue 2 scorers charts as he makes quite an impression in his loan spell from top-flight Lille.

There was no sign of Keagan Dolly in the match-day squad for Montpellier though‚ while Lebogang Phiri did not make it off the bench for Guingamp.

Mahlambi made a first start for Ahly in their 2-0 home win over El Dakhlia having last week made his debut off the bench.

He had a hand in the first goal‚ but also missed a good chance to open his account at his new club.

Lebogang Manyama did not make it off the bench for Turkish side Konyaspor‚ while Tokelo Rantie continues to be frozen out at Genclerbirligi.

Andile Jali was still suspended for Belgian side Oostende‚ while young striker Kurt Abrahams was on the bench for Sint Truiden.

Thabo Cele made his first start for Benfica B in Portugal as they played to a 0-0 draw with Leixoes in the second division‚ while Haashim Domingo and Thibang Phete both played for Vitoria Guimaraes in their loss at Penafiel. Luther Singh featured for Sporting Braga B in their 1-1 draw with Gil Vicente.