Tinkler's men limp in attack

Supersport United let themselves down in attack, according to coach Eric Tinkler, as he explained how his side battled to find a single goal at home to beat TP Mazembe in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup final.

Mazembe, five-time CAF Champions League winners and now the first defending champions of the Confederation Cup, showed all their experience in continental finals to put up a resolute display at the back to shut out United and defend their 2-1 first-leg advantage.

Tinkler said it was a surprise attack by Mazembe in the first 15 minutes that put United on the back foot in Saturday night's 0-0 second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

"Mazembe were [more defensively laid out than the first leg]. They played with the extra central midfielder [Koffi Kouame], which was more defensive," Tinkler said.

"They were looking to press a lot higher. That's what caught the players by surprise."

Supersport recovered and dominated most of the rest of the game, but managed to force only one real save from Mazembe goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo with a shot from substitute Dove Wome in the 69th minute.