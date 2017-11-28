Soccer

Changes to South Africa’s FIFA accredited referees

28 November 2017 - 13:58 By Mark Gleeson
Referee Daniel Bennett during the 2017 MTN8 football match between Cape Town City and Supersport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 14 October 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

South Africa will have one less international referee than last year with Kulasande Qongqo falling off the FIFA panel after he was not re-nominated.

The South African officials for 2018 were named by the South African Football Association (Safa) after FIFA accepted their nomination.

But Qongqo has been dropped for poor performances and administration.

Among the linesman‚ Peter Chauke and Stevens Khumalo fall off.

Both are suspended while investigations into alleged bribery during the ABC Motsepe League play-offs continue‚ but their careers are considered effectively over.

Athenkosi Ndongeni and Mervyn van Wyk are included for the first time.

FIFA accredited referees and linesmen (or assistant referees in FIFA-speak) wear the FIFA badge as opposed to an association badge and are able to officiate international matches.

For Daniel Bennett it marks his 16th year on the panel – extending the record for any South African match official - while Chris Harrison and Thando Ndzandzeka were included for the first time last year.

Bennett‚ 41‚ can keep going on the FIFA panel until 2021 if he stays fit.

Once referees reach the age of 45 they can no longer officiate international matches but are able to continue in the Premier Soccer League for at least two more years after that.

Siwela is the most experienced linesman‚ having first won his FIFA badge in 2010‚ and is on the list of potential officials for next year’s World Cup.

Among the women‚ Nobuhle Tsokela is a new appointment.

This is the full list of South Africa’s FIFA-accredited officials for 2018:

Men’s referees:

Daniel Bennett‚ Victor Gomes‚ Chris Harrison‚ Victor Hlungwani‚ Thando Ndzandzeka

Men’s linesmen:

Lindikhaya Bolo‚ Sandile Dilikane‚ Johannes Moshidi‚ Athenkosi Ndongeni‚ Zakhele Siwela‚ Thembisile Windvoel‚ Mervyn van Wyk

Women’s referees:

Akhona Makalima‚ Lindiwe Thwala

Women’s linesmen:

Baaitse Manca‚ Maneo Tau‚ Nobuhle Tsokela‚ Nembaleni Vhahangele.

