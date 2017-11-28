Soccer

Improved Arsenal can mount title challenge, says Cech

28 November 2017 - 10:30 By Reuters
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (R) and Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech (2nd R) hold up the trophy as they celebrate after their victory in the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 6, 2017. Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties after the game ended 1-1.
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (R) and Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech (2nd R) hold up the trophy as they celebrate after their victory in the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 6, 2017. Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties after the game ended 1-1.
Image: Ian KINGTON / AFP

Petr Cech believes Arsenal can compete for the Premier League title but said they will need to pick up points on a consistent basis, especially away from home.

Alexis Sanchez's late penalty gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday that lifted them into fourth place on 25 points, one ahead of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

They trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points but Cech said it was too early to rule them out of the title race as they prepare to host promoted Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

"We need to play game by game and not think too much about what's going on around us because the only way is if you win your game you give yourself a chance," the 35-year-old goalkeeper told the British media.

"The teams at this moment who are above us, if they keep going and keep winning, then you can't catch them, but you need to make sure that you win your game first and then let's see what will happen.

"It's only 13 games in, that's the most important thing and there's so many points to be won. You need to carry on for 38 games and show consistency."

Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect record in six home league games this season but have struggled to build momentum having lost four of their seven matches on the road.

"Apart from the Everton win away, a good result at Chelsea (draw), we haven't been getting results away from home.

"Hopefully we've turned the corner in terms of the away games and we need to carry on with our home form. If we can get as many away points as well then we will climb up the table." 

READ MORE:

CAF disarray heaps pressure on SA clubs

South African club officials are angry at the lack of clarity over next year's continental club competitions.
Sport
6 hours ago

Celtic staying put in Bloemfontein ahead of TKO final

Bloemfontein Celtic are planning to keep to their usual routine and will continue working at home this week ahead of their cup final trip to Durban‚ ...
Sport
21 hours ago

AC Milan fire coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement

AC Milan sacked coach Vincenzo Montella on Monday and immediately announced that he would be replaced by their fiery former midfielder Gennaro ...
Sport
23 hours ago

South African players find back of the net abroad

A trio of South African players abroad found the back of the net over the weekend‚ while Phakamani Mahlambi made his first start for Egyptian giants ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ajax Cape Town planning to ambush 'hurting' SuperSport United Soccer
  2. Improved Arsenal can mount title challenge, says Cech Soccer
  3. Surprise Australia picks for Ashes reward selectors' faith Cricket
  4. CAF disarray heaps pressure on SA clubs Soccer
  5. Formula One's owners have plenty of work to do Sport

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare

Related articles

  1. CAF disarray heaps pressure on SA clubs Soccer
  2. Celtic staying put in Bloemfontein ahead of TKO final Soccer
  3. AC Milan fire coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement Soccer
  4. South African players find back of the net abroad Soccer
  5. AmaZulu looking to life beyond veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe Soccer
  6. Tinkler's men limp in attack Soccer
  7. Orlando Pirates climb to second place with win over Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  8. Steve Komphela finds excuses for Kaizer Chiefs' poor form Soccer
  9. We beat Supersport with experience and a good tactical plan‚ says Mazembe Soccer
  10. 'It’s shocking' - stunned AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson Sport
  11. Champions League group stage squads confirmed Sport
X