SuperSport slapped with a fine for over R200,000

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have fined SuperSport United R200,000 for a pitch invasion that occurred after the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup final second-leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Caf have moved swiftly to mete out a sentence for the pitch invasion by TP Mazembe fans celebrating their team’s success in the competition after the second leg ended 0-0‚ ensuring a 2-1 aggregate victory for the team form the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mazembe were fined R70,000‚ Caf said in a statement posted on their official website on Tuesday.