A new book on the life of Teko Modise gives rare insight into the muti rituals performed at Orlando Pirates.

The biography‚ The Curse of Teko Modise‚ details midnight baths on the eve of games that it is asserted Modise and his teammates took part in when the former Bafana Bafana playmaker played for Pirates between 2007 and 2011.

“There was a lot to get used to at Orlando Pirates. One of the most interesting things was the role of muti‚” the book asserts.

“… When Teko arrived at Pirates he met their resident sangoma.

"In Teko’s first week‚ the sangoma said he was going to try something new.

"In the change room before the game‚ the sangoma placed a stick at the entrance.

"All the players had to jump back and forth over the stick.”

When new rituals would not work “the sangoma would revert to the classic ritual – the bath.