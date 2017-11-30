Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela finally has something to smile about

30 November 2017 - 12:34 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has been boosted by the news that defenders Kgotso Moleko and Ramahlwe Mphahlele have returned to training after a long injury lay-offs.

Mphahlele and Moleko have been sidelined since September and October respectively with knee injuries and their return will boost Amakhosi as they look to end the year on a respectable position on the log.

Chiefs are sixth on the standings with 16 points from 12 games and they have failed to win in their last four league starts after costly draws to Orlando Pirates‚ Polokwane City‚ AmaZulu and Free State Stars.

Komphela will hope that the defensive duo are fully fit to feature in their remaining three league matches of the year where they are up against hugely improved Chippa United‚ Platinum Stars and Ajax Cape Town.

Chiefs return to action against Chippa next Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth before travelling to Stars at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg three days later.

They will end the year with a ‘home’ fixture against Ajax at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 16.

In other injury news‚ the club also reported that Tsepo Masilela‚ Ryan Moon and Emmanuel Letlotlo are continuing with rehabilitation from their respective ankle‚ jaw and knee injuries under the watchful eye of the medical team.

Left-back Philani Zulu picked up a muscle strain in the 1-1 draw against Free State Stars last weekend but he is expected to be ready for the next fixture against Chippa United.

