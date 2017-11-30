Soccer

Wits coach Gavin Hunt breathing a big sigh of relief

30 November 2017 - 14:17 By Marc Strydom
Bidvest Wits Coach, Gavin Hunt and Daylon Claasen during the Bidvest Wits Media Open Day at Sturrock Park on November 28, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bidvest Wits Coach, Gavin Hunt and Daylon Claasen during the Bidvest Wits Media Open Day at Sturrock Park on November 28, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is relieved at the timely return of his “rock” back four ahead of Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final against Bloemfontein Celtic at Durban’s Princess Magogo Stadium.

After months of struggle in central defence for Wits in their worst start in the Premier Soccer League‚ and the worst by any champions‚ they kept a fourth clean sheet in succession in their 0-0 away league draw against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

If that statistic is a sign that Wits’ strength winning the PSL last season – a rock-solid defence – is stabilising after a poor start this campaign‚ then having their 2016-17 back four together again for the first time in 2017-18 should result in more clean sheets to come.

Nazeer Allie at right-back‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi and captain Thulani Hlatshwayo in the middle and Sifiso Hlanti at left-back‚ in front of goalkeeper Darren Keet‚ will be a difficult wall for Celtic to breach on Saturday.

Allie‚ Mhwanazi and Hlatswayo are among injury concerns to have returned for Wits in the last three weeks‚ with more in the past week‚ as the Clever Boys enter the final as close to full strength as they have been this season.

“We’ve got a few back. We’ve got [Daylon] Claasen‚ Gabadinho [Mhango]‚ Ben Motswari. They’re all training‚” Hunt said.

“But I mean‚ do I play them? Those are the things we’re going to have to discuss and think about.

“Because it’s a one-off game and do you put those guys back in.

"They are an integral part of us and do give us legs and pace‚ which we haven’t had in this whole first round.

“Steven [Pienaar] played on Saturday. So that adds another one.

"Before that the team picked itself‚ now you have to pick a team again – which is good.

“At least the defence is back – it was the first game in 16 matches that we’ve had our whole defence playing.

“To have ‘Tyson’ [Hlatshwayo]‚ Buhle‚ Allie and Hlanti all playing that gives us our rock‚ our strength of our team.”

The final in KwaMashu‚ north of Durban‚ will be Wits’ second meeting against Celtic this season. The Clever Boys lost 1-0 in a league match in Bloemfontein on October 1.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela finally has something to smile about

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has been boosted by the news that defenders Kgotso Moleko and Ramahlwe Mphahlele have returned to training after a ...
Sport
3 hours ago

How Pirates chairman Khoza told Teko he was not allowed to join Chiefs

Teko Modise purposefully wore the most outrageous suit he could find to a meeting with Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza on the day when it was ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Neymar's Brazil confident ahead of 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup draw

Brazil are full of confidence ahead of Friday's World Cup draw in Russia -- and it's not all just about Neymar.
Sport
3 hours ago

How bored Teko Modise blew R22 000 a month on an Aston Martin

Teko Modise has revealed he blew R22 000 a month on an Aston Martin DB9 he bought and used to drive to training‚ and which caused only problems for ...
Sport
5 hours ago
