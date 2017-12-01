Soccer

Ernst Middendorp nominated for German award

01 December 2017 - 10:38 By Marc Strydom
Ernst Middendorp of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Polokwane City at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 27, 2016 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Former Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp has been nominated for a prestigious German Football Ambassador award.

The award has previously been won by former South African Football Association technical director Horst Kriete this year‚ current Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr in 2016 and former Tottenham Hotspur striker and USA coach Jürgen Klinsmann in 2015.

Middendorp’s fellow nominees for the 2018 award are former Lebanon coach Theo Bucker and ex-Mozambique coach Gert Engels.

A press release stated: “The ‘Deutscher Fußball Botschafter’ – ‘German Football Ambassador’ is a sport award‚ which honors German football players and coaches‚ who are operating abroad‚ for their social and cultural acting in favor of Germany.

“The winner of the award receives prize money‚ which he or she will use to support a project in the country he was or he still is working in.

“This year‚ Ernst Middendorp is one of the three nominees in the category ‘Coaches’ and he can entertain hopes to win the award in 2018.

“Between 2005 and 2016 Middendorp was active in South Africa and trained various teams‚ like Kaizer Chiefs‚ Maritzburg United‚ Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Chippa United and Free State Stars.”

Middendorp is currently technical director of Bangkok United in Thailand.

