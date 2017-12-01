Soccer

Russia to kick off World Cup against Saudis, Nigeria gets favorable draw

01 December 2017 - 19:19 By Reuters
A picture shows the groups displayed on screens after the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 1, 2017. The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities.
A picture shows the groups displayed on screens after the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 1, 2017. The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities.
Image: Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

Hosts Russia will kick off next year's World Cup finals versus Saudi Arabia in Moscow and defending champions Germany will start against Mexico after Friday's draw threw up some mouthwatering clashes.

Five-times winners Brazil will face Switzerland in their first Group E match with Costa Rica and Serbia making up one of the tougher-looking of the eight groups.

European champions Portugal will play Iberian neighbours Spain in their first match in Group B, while Argentina were placed in Group D with newcomers Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

England will face the other debut nation Panama in Group G in which Belgium are the top seeds.

Unlike previous laborious draw ceremonies, Friday's event at the State Kremlin Palace was a quickfire operation.

After speeches by Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, the business of drawing the 32 balls from four pots began with eight World Cup greats, including Argentina's Diego Maradona and France's 1998 captain Laurent Blanc assisting in the process.

"The most coveted trophy will be won by the team showing the most resilience," Putin said shortly before Russia's opponents were revealed.

"I would like to wish success to all the teams and I call upon all loyal fans to come to Russia and enjoy the finals of 2018."

The month-long tournament, taking place across 11 host cities from Kaliningrad in the west to Ekaterinburg, 2,500km away in the east, begins on June 14.

It will involve 64 matches in total with the final taking place in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

READ MORE:

Wits' reunited defence can spur revival‚ says Vincent Pule

Bidvest Wits having their established back four back can lay the platform for the team to regain their confidence in midfield and attack too‚ on-form ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bantwana beat Botswana in World Cup qualifier

South Africa’s Under-17 women’s team‚ Bantwana‚ are well on their way to qualifying for the second round of the 2018 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chippa United on verge of hitting a groove‚ says coach Teboho Moloi

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says he has tweaked a few things since arriving at the club in September and they remain a work in progress.
Sport
4 hours ago

Bafana Bafana loved Joel Santana‚ reveals Teko Modise's book

Bafana Bafana loved Joel Santana’s extremely poor and mixed up broken English‚ a new book on Teko Modise asserts.
Sport
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Russia to kick off World Cup against Saudis, Nigeria gets favorable draw Soccer
  2. Wits' reunited defence can spur revival‚ says Vincent Pule Soccer
  3. Boks look to summon one last big effort in Cardiff Rugby
  4. Blitzboks top Pool A in Dubai, face Samoa Rugby
  5. Bantwana beat Botswana in World Cup qualifier Soccer

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem

Related articles

  1. Bantwana beat Botswana in World Cup qualifier Soccer
  2. Russia ready for World Cup draw with Spain the team to avoid Soccer
  3. Neymar's Brazil confident ahead of 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup draw Soccer
  4. Changes to South Africa’s FIFA accredited referees Soccer
  5. We beat Supersport with experience and a good tactical plan‚ says Mazembe Soccer
  6. Committee to make a call on Baxter Sport
  7. Qatar's World Cup issues run deeper Sport
  8. Safa president Jordaan mourns SABC commentator Manyaapelo Soccer
  9. Bafana in Fifa ranking freefall Soccer
  10. Amakhosi know a clean sheet is not enough in Durban clash Soccer
  11. Brockie says Confed title would dull the pain of failing to qualify for World ... Soccer
  12. Komphela offers pearls of wisdom as Chiefs continue to search for elusive win Soccer
  13. Limping Bafana plummet down the Fifa rankings Soccer
X