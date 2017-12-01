Bidvest Wits having their established back four back can lay the platform for the team to regain their confidence in midfield and attack too‚ on-form left-wing Vincent Pule has said ahead of Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final.

Gavin Hunt’s limping league champions have been in woeful form defending their Absa Premiership title‚ where they are in last place.

But they have been in far better nick in cups‚ where they were unlucky to lose over two legs to Cape Town City in the MTN8 semifinals.

On Saturday they meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the TKO final at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

And Wits have the boost of having been able to field their back four‚ and goalkeeper Darren Keet‚ who were so influential in last season’s historic first league title for the Clever Boys in Saturday’s PSL 0-0 away draw against Maritzburg United.