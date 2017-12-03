Soccer

Jelusic says Celtic gave it their all

03 December 2017 - 14:17 By Marc Strydom
Veselin Jelusic coach of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Telkom Knockout Semi Final match between Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Polokwane.
Veselin Jelusic coach of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Telkom Knockout Semi Final match between Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Polokwane.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic said he could not fault the effort of his players for mounting a strong second-half challenge‚ and hitting the post‚ but ending 1-0 Telkom Knockout final losers against Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

Celtic mounted a serious charge for their first trophy since the 2012 Telkom after the break at Princess Magogo Stadium‚ but were denied a goal as Victor Letsoalo’s looping header was pushed by goalkeeper Darren Keet’s onto the underside of the crossbar.

Vincent Pule snatched victory for Wits with an audacious backheel finish in the 90th minute.

“Of course we are a little bit disappointed with the result‚ but I’m not disappointed with the commitment of the players‚” Jelusic said.

“We tried to play the best. The first half was not a game where we showed too much quality‚ but in the second half we improved.

“We had one or two good chances to score but we didn’t. Wits scored in the last minute and they won the cup. And congratulations to them.

“I think this playing in the final will motivate our players to work hard to try to achieve better results in the future.”

Celtic remain in Durban to meet AmaZulu in Wednesday night’s Absa Premiership fixture at King Zwelithini Stadium.

- TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Jelusic says Celtic gave it their all Soccer
  2. Hunt not ruling TKO champs Wits out in the league Soccer
  3. England lose early wicket in chase after big Aussie total Cricket
  4. Bok coach Coetzee is 'not going anywhere' Rugby
  5. Marsh ton as Australia take charge of Ashes Test Cricket

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X