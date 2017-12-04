It's lucky 13 as Man City dodge Hammers

David Silva scored a late goal as runaway leaders Manchester City won their 13th successive English Premier League game and restored their eight-point lead with a 2-1 victory over West Ham United on Sunday.

Silva converted Kevin de Bruyne's brilliant pass from close range in the 83rd minute as City maintained their blistering form this season.

Nicolas Otamendi had converted substitute Gabriel Jesus's cross in the 57th minute to equalise after defender Angelo Ogbonna had headed West Ham into the most unlikely lead at the end of a first half in which the hosts dominated.

City have not lost a game since April and face second-placed rivals Manchester United next Sunday.

West Ham, who have won only twice all season, sit in 19th place - three points behind West Bromwich Albion in 17th position.

Southampton's Charlie Austin was on target again as his team drew 1-1 with Bournemouth, also on Sunday.

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser curled home the opener in the 42nd minute of an even first half after Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt, guilty of overplaying, was dispossessed by Joshua King.

Southampton began to dictate proceedings after the break and the in-form Austin - who scored a brace against Everton last week - restored parity with a smart finish from Nathan Redmond's low cross in the 61st minute.

Austin, who has scored seven goals in his past 10 league starts, twice had chances to win it for Southampton, while Bournemouth substitute Callum Wilson was unable to control a loose ball with the goal at his mercy.