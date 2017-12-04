Sundowns to examine Baroka's premiership title ambitions

Premiership log leaders Baroka FC face a major test of their title ambitions when they face Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

Kickoff is at 7.30pm.

Baroka have not won a league match since beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in September but the Limpopo upstarts have somehow managed to remain top of the log on the back of a five-match winless streak.

Coach Kgoloko Thobejane has taken exception to those who argue that his charges' occupancy of the premiership summit is temporary and he will perhaps have an opportunity to silence the cynics when Baroka travel to Atteridgeville for what should be an exciting encounter.

The Limpopo visitors have managed to accumulate 19 points from 11 games while Sundowns‚ who have three games in hand‚ are fifth on the standings with 16 points from 9 games.