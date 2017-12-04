Wits now in Hunt for league glory

As Gavin Hunt notched up another milestone on Saturday to become only the second coach to record a clean sweep of all four South African soccer trophies, he did not rule out Bidvest Wits mounting a challenge to retain their league title.

The champions have had their worst league start in the Premier Soccer League era, sitting in last place after 11 matches.

Having been unfortunate to lose in the semifinals of the MTN8 Cup, Wits earned a trophy in 2017-2018 following Saturday's 1-0 Telkom Knockout final victory against Bloemfontein Celtic at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban.

Vincent Pule's audacious back-heel finish in the 90th minute - after good work from Amr Gamal to beat right-back Tshepo Rikhotso on the left - won Wits a third trophy in two seasons after their league and MTN8 Cup double last season.

Hunt joins Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in winning all four trophies - the league, the Telkom Cup, MTN8 Cup and Nedbank Cup.

"As I said to the players now, the four games we have won in the cup, if we had won four games in the league we would be top. That's how crazy the league is at the moment," Hunt said afterwards.

"So, ja, you would like to think [that Wits still have a league chance]."

They meet Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday at Bidvest Stadium.

In an unbelievably sluggish start to the PSL season, the last-placed Clever Boys - nine points from 11 games - are only 10 points behind pacesetters Baroka FC , who have 19 points from 12 games.

Hunt was asked if he believed his team could catch up with the leaders.

"If you look at the league table this year the team at the top doesn't even have two points a game," he said.

"We are 10 points behind, with a game in hand. It's crazy.

"So I don't think anybody's going to get more than 60 points. [In fact], Supersport United can, and Mamelodi Sundowns can, because they're both in good positions in the league, and they've got the squads.

"The rest of us, we've got to try to catch up. I think it's important for us to try to take everything into consideration and take stock.

"Even in the MTN8 Cupwe were helluva unlucky to lose over two legs in the semifinal [against Cape Town City]. And I think it took a bit out of us, and then we had all the injuries.

"The team's got good togetherness and determination. And that's always the first thing that worries you when you're bottom of the league. Togetherness, want and will, and all those throwaway words. But, I mean, we're together, we're fine."