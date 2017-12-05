Soccer

Gift Sithole eyes Chiefs‚ Wits and Polokwane scalps

05 December 2017 - 15:13 By Ofentse Ratsie
Gift Sithole of Platinum Stars during the Telkom Knockout, Quarter Final match between Platinum Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on November 04, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

With just three games remaining before the traditional Christmas break‚ Platinum Stars defender Gift Sithole says they have set their sights on winning maximum points against Polokwane City‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits.

The target seems rather ambitious‚ given Stars' struggles this season‚ but the 35 year-old centre-back is adamant that the objective is attainable.

"We want to win so badly‚" he said.

"There are nine points to play for. We have to get them and move.

"Nine points will take us way up on the log.

"When we come back in January‚ we have to be in a better position."

Roger de Sa's men are currently second from the bottom on the Absa Premiership table and they have managed just nine points and a single win from their opening 12 league matches.

Following their 2-2 draw over log leaders Baroka FC a week ago‚ the Stars defender also highlighted the significance of pushing for victories in their remaining fixtures as this would help them move up to a better position.

"I believe in my team and I have confidence that we will move from where we are‚" he said.

"It’s not good that we have had so many draws.

"The last game‚ we managed to score more than one goal but it was disappointing because we conceded and the match ended with a draw.

"Had we won that game‚ we wouldn’t be having the pressure that we have now.

"Whatever happens at training is what happens in matches.

"The coach tells us that something is going to happen and it happens the same way in a match but we fail to deal with it. Sometime we have lapse of concentration."

Sithole will be hoping that he and his teammates go about their business smart when they clash with Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.

"Polokwane they play similar to us.

"The only thing we have to do is to be smart. If we score in the first half‚ I think we will win the game."

