Kaizer Chiefs’ home matches played in KwaZulu-Natal this season have alleviated a white elephant status for Moses Mabhida Stadium that has reached crisis proportions‚ with neither Durban team wanting to play at such a big venue.

The disaster to the City of Durban of a R3‚2 billion 2010 World Cup semifinal venue with no permanent tenant from the Premier Soccer League has been partly alleviated this season by Chiefs playing five of their 2017-18 season’s matches.

Fortunately for Durban‚ not too much taxpayer’s money has been spent on bringing Chiefs to Durban.

Amakhosi used Cape Town as an alternative venue last season‚ and were on the lookout for a new venue this season.

Durban has not had to fork out a major payment – cities in the past have paid as much a R1 million appearance fee per game – to bring Chiefs to the 56 000-seater Moses Mabhida.

TimesLIVE is informed that Durban pays some of the operational cost of Chiefs' matches at Moses Mabhida‚ and that gate-takings are shared.

AmaZulu used to use Moses Mabhida as the anchor tenant before their relegation from the PSL in 2015.

However‚ when Usuthu bought their way back into the PSL at the start of this season they chose to use the smaller King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi as their home ground.

Durban’s other team‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ use Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

“AmaZulu were failing to fill the stadium. If you want a hype for your team you need to do that‚” said the Democratic Alliance’s KwaZulu-Natal leader‚ Zwakele Mncwango.

“So it made sense why AmaZulu did not want to use Mabhida‚ and you can’t blame them for that.

“As for the city‚ the motivation was that Chiefs were looking for a home outside Johannesburg.”

One city council member‚ who did not want to be named‚ said that Durban covers some of the organisational costs and then takes half the gate-takings.

If there is a decent crowd for a game‚ the City can come out about even.

Crowds‚ however‚ have been mixed‚ possibly due to Chiefs’ somewhat unconvincing form in 2017-18.

Some 40 000 fans watched Amakhosi lose 1-0 against SuperSport United 1-0 in the MTN8 in their opening game of the season at Moses Mabhida.

About 20 000 were there for Amakhosi’s 3-0 Telkom Knockout win against AmaZulu on October 28 and about 11 000 watched their 1-1 league draw against Free State Stars on November 25.

Chiefs play twice more at Moses Mabhida this season‚ against Ajax Cape Town on December 16 then Bloemfontein Celtic on February 24.

Chiefs’ corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa said the club play matches in cities outside their Johannesburg base‚ and home ground at FNB Stadium‚ each season because Amakhosi are aware of their immense countrywide support.

“You will remember we used Polokwane for a few years‚ then Cape Town‚ and now it’s Durban‚” Maphosa said.

“It doesn’t affect the team adversely as the fixtures are decided before the season starts‚ and the trips are planned and prepared for.”

Moses Mabhida Stadium’s general manager‚ Vusi Mazibuko‚ could not be reached for comment.