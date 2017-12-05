The haves and have-nots in the Champions League

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the teams bidding to book their places in the Champions League knockout stage this week, and Atletico Madrid appear set to bow out of the competition as the group stages conclude this week.

The tournament has once again largely served to emphasise the gulf between Europe's haves and have-nots.

As a reminder, here are just a few of the scores from the competition this season: Maribor 0 Liverpool 7; Paris Saint-Germain 7 Celtic 1; Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0 and Apoel Nicosia 0 Real Madrid 6.

So far, 11 matches have been won by a margin of four goals or more. A further 15 matches have seen three-goal wins, meaning almost exactly a third of the group matches to date have been decisively one-sided.

The Football Observatory at the International Centre for Sports Studies in Switzerland recently found the group stage was the most unbalanced competition in Europe behind the top divisions of Cyprus and Austria.

What is happening is nothing new, though, and United manager José Mourinho summed it up in September when he called the group stage a "warm-up". "I think for.Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern, the Champions League starts in February."

We already know that nine of the teams that will feature in the last-16 come from Europe's leading five leagues - England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France - and Mourinho's aforementioned trio will be among them.

Indeed, it may turn out that only two qualifiers come from outside that elite, with Turkish champions Besiktas already through in Group G and only one of Basel or CSKA Moscow likely to advance in Group A.

The only outsiders to make it past the group stage last season were Portuguese giants Benfica and FC Porto. Going further forward, the last time a club from outside the "big five" to reach the semifinals was Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in 2005.

PSV won the European Cup in 1988, while Celtic lifted the trophy in 1967.

The only solution to throw the tournament open again would be to reintroduce a straight knockout system, with no seedings, like it was before the Champions League-era began.

Indeed, the changes implemented in time for next season, guaranteeing four group-stage spots for clubs from Spain, Germany, England and Italy, are really a step closer to a closed league for the elite.