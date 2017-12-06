Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has finally broken his silence and responded to the scathing revelations contained in Teko Modise's tell-all memoir‚ 'The Curse of Teko Modise'.

Modise made several explosive revelations about his relationship with Mosimane‚ including that they were not on speaking terms in the final two years of his successful career at Sundowns.

Mosimane had declined to comment on the book since it was launched last month but finally offered his view this week‚ even though he did not reveal much.

“I don’t want to talk about Teko (Modise)‚ let’s give him a break‚" Mosimane said.

"He knows the contribution I made to his career and he knows that.

"I want things to remain like that‚ let Teko be on a honeymoon and let’s leave it like that.

"He wrote a book and let’s not spoil it‚ let’s be nice to him.”

Pressed to respond on whether he would make contact with Modise‚ Mosimane declined to give a direct answer but said he never chased the Cape Town City player away from Sundowns.

“I want us to remain the way I was when I got him from City Pillars.

"I did not say he must go‚ he left (on his own).

"I have always told all of you in the media that he is not going anywhere and I have always told you that he will stay at Sundowns for as long as he wanted.

"He is a legend and I appreciate all the work he has done when I was a coach.

"He has done well for the club and let’s leave it like that.”

Mosimane and Modise worked together at SuperSport United‚ Bafana Bafana and Sundowns and they won the two league titles‚ the Telkom Knockout‚ Nedbank Cup‚ Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup with the Brazilians.