Soccer

Mosimane breaks his silence on Teko Modise book: 'I didn't say he must go'

06 December 2017 - 11:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Teko Modise sign his book to former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba during the Launch of the book, The Curse of Teko Modise at Exclusive Books, Mall of Rosebank on November 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Teko Modise sign his book to former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba during the Launch of the book, The Curse of Teko Modise at Exclusive Books, Mall of Rosebank on November 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has finally broken his silence and responded to the scathing revelations contained in Teko Modise's tell-all memoir‚ 'The Curse of Teko Modise'.

Modise made several explosive revelations about his relationship with Mosimane‚ including that they were not on speaking terms in the final two years of his successful career at Sundowns.

Mosimane had declined to comment on the book since it was launched last month but finally offered his view this week‚ even though he did not reveal much.

“I don’t want to talk about Teko (Modise)‚ let’s give him a break‚" Mosimane said.

"He knows the contribution I made to his career and he knows that.

"I want things to remain like that‚ let Teko be on a honeymoon and let’s leave it like that.

"He wrote a book and let’s not spoil it‚ let’s be nice to him.”

Pressed to respond on whether he would make contact with Modise‚ Mosimane declined to give a direct answer but said he never chased the Cape Town City player away from Sundowns.

“I want us to remain the way I was when I got him from City Pillars.

"I did not say he must go‚ he left (on his own).

"I have always told all of you in the media that he is not going anywhere and I have always told you that he will stay at Sundowns for as long as he wanted.

"He is a legend and I appreciate all the work he has done when I was a coach.

"He has done well for the club and let’s leave it like that.”

Mosimane and Modise worked together at SuperSport United‚ Bafana Bafana and Sundowns and they won the two league titles‚ the Telkom Knockout‚ Nedbank Cup‚ Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup with the Brazilians.

READ MORE:

There's much to be written about in South African football

Growing up, recalled a colleague, there were a few books he used to see when going into people's houses.
Sport
3 days ago

How Pirates chairman Khoza told Teko he was not allowed to join Chiefs

Teko Modise purposefully wore the most outrageous suit he could find to a meeting with Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza on the day when it was ...
Sport
6 days ago

How bored Teko Modise blew R22 000 a month on an Aston Martin

Teko Modise has revealed he blew R22 000 a month on an Aston Martin DB9 he bought and used to drive to training‚ and which caused only problems for ...
Sport
6 days ago

Teko Modise book opens the lid on muti rituals performed at Orlando Pirates

A new book on the life of Teko Modise gives rare insight into the muti rituals performed at Orlando Pirates.
Sport
7 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Athletics SA announce three-meet track-and-field grand series Sport
  2. SuperSport win bid to renew PSL media rights for Sub-Saharan Africa Soccer
  3. Pirates coach Sredojevic could have been going to World Cup with Uganda Soccer
  4. Mosimane breaks his silence on Teko Modise book: 'I didn't say he must go' Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA

Related articles

  1. Stuttering champions Bidvest Wits in battle of the basement dwellers Soccer
  2. Man United, Chelsea, Basel, Roma, Juventus into Champs League last 16 Soccer
  3. Pirates, SuperSport share the spoils, Maritzburg upset City Soccer
  4. Sundowns dethrone log-leaders Baroka Soccer
  5. Safa to review policy on hiring of assistant coaches after Fortune furore Soccer
  6. Tashreeq Morris looking to pick up the pieces for Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  7. Road to 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games begins for SA Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs alleviate Moses Mabhida Stadium from white elephant status Soccer
  9. Majoro back in Cape Town City squad but future not finalised Soccer
  10. Gift Sithole eyes Chiefs‚ Wits and Polokwane scalps Soccer
  11. Lack of playing time could cost Giroud France World Cup spot Soccer
  12. African champions Cameroon fire coach Hugo Broos Soccer
  13. The haves and have-nots in the Champions League Soccer
  14. No chance of Baxter putting his feet up next year‚ says Safa president Jordaan Soccer
X