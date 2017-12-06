The Premier Soccer League has announced that pay-TV channel SuperSport have won the bid to renew their media rights for Sub-Saharan Africa for five years from the 2019-20 season.

The PSL made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday titled: “PSL announces SuperSport as the successful bidder for Sub-Saharan Africa media rights to all PSL competitions for 5 seasons from 2019/2020”.

National broadcaster the SABC and communications company Vodacom were the unsuccessful bidders.

SuperSport initially won the PSL's broadcast rights in 2007 in a deal worth more than R1‚6 billion‚ then renewed their rights in 2011 for another five years from the 2012-13 season in contract worth over R2,billion.

“[The] PSL are delighted to announce that following the receipt of several bids and submissions to their Invitation to Tender‚ the winning bid was SuperSport‚” the league’s statement said.

The statement quoted PSL chairman Irvin Khoza as saying: “PSL is delighted to continue its special relationship which has existed over a 10 year period and has seen the Premier Soccer League grow into a world class product.

“We feel the relationship has resulted in tangible benefits for the Premier Soccer League‚ its clubs‚ players and South African football generally.

“Under the terms of the arrangement PSL matches will continue to be covered on a free to air basis‚ acknowledging the requirements of its fans throughout South Africa.”

SuperSport also sent out a press release confirming the announcement.

SuperSport’s chief executive Gideon Khobane was quoted as saying: “We are delighted to have been successful with our bid.

"The decision allows us to further entrench an outstanding soccer product in the hearts and minds of supporters across the continent.

"We must thank and acknowledge the PSL for entrusting us with their product.

“Having recently celebrated our 10-year partnership with the PSL‚ this is a tremendous opportunity to further help grow and nourish the sport.

"This agreement will do much for South African football‚ for footballers and indeed their families.”

“Innovation has been at the core of SuperSport’s partnership and this renewal will see such initiatives not only continue but thrive.

“PSL matches are a cornerstone of the SuperSport broadcast business‚ chiefly because the league is vibrant‚ competitive and hugely popular.

"Capturing its essence week in and week out has been a challenge SuperSport has faithfully grasped.

“We will continue to walk this amazing path with the PSL.”

The PSL and SuperSport celebrated a 10-year partnership at a gala function in Johannesburg in late January.