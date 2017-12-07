Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has said it will be easy to win their last two matches of the year against Maritzburg United and SuperSport United if they resort to their smart attacking football and bury their chances.

Baroka were deposed as league leaders on Tuesday night after they were thrashed 4-0 away at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Thobejane says they must collect all six points against Maritzburg and SuperSport to go to the Christmas break in a good position.

On Friday night‚ Baroka travel to Harry Gwala Stadium to take on a Maritzburg side brimming with confidence after they beat Cape Town City 4-2 in midweek.

“We are looking at getting all the six points before we go to the Christmas break‚" he said.

"We always go to every game looking for three points‚ not a draw or a loss.

“It will be easy to beat them if we can play our normal attacking football and take our chances.

"Sometimes you look at the games and it is not only Baroka‚ players sometimes are not smarter‚ they give the ball away to the opponents.

"If things are like that‚ what can you do. You have to keep on going because players sometimes make mistakes.”

Baroka have gone six matches in the league without a win‚ a run that includes two losses and four draws.

A good result against Maritzburg this weekend and SuperSport afterwards may be the turning point that Thobejane is looking for.

“To fix the problem of struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis‚ it is for the players because they are the ones who are playing‚" he said.

"They know themselves‚ their strong points and they know that if you are an attacker the most important thing is to finish the chances.”

The last time Baroka won a league match was at the end of September when they stunned Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in Durban.