Soccer

Liverpool coach Klopp gets reward as 'Fab Four' smash Spartak for seven

07 December 2017 - 10:03 By Reuters
Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (C) celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Liverpool and Spartak Moscow at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on December 6, 2017.
Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (C) celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Liverpool and Spartak Moscow at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on December 6, 2017.
Image: PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's philosophy that attack is the best form of defence paid off handsomely on Wednesday as his four-pronged attack hammered Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield.

The second 7-0 win of the Group E campaign, following the thrashing of Maribor in Slovenia, was a reminder of the devastating potential of his "Fab Four" attack.

Philippe Coutinho, playing just behind the forward line, struck a hat-trick while Sadio Mane, operating on the right flank, scored twice.

Effervescent Egyptian Mohamed Salah was also on target as was centre-forward Roberto Firmino as Klopp's side simply out-classed the Russians.

"Nobody could imagine that it would go like this tonight. Spartak Moscow is a really good side, I know you won't think so now but they are difficult to play against.

"We opened the game perfectly and after we took the lead we didn't have to defend. It was a nice night," Klopp said.

"It helps to get an early goal or two. I told them at halftime we needed to show that we learn from our mistakes and keep going," he said, in reference to the 3-3 draw in Seville in which the Reds gave up a 3-0 lead.

This time there was no relenting as Liverpool turned it on in the second half, their attack showing a level of understanding and incisiveness that will make potential rivals in the last 16 take notice.

"It's really difficult when we go to the next gear and use the space, it was nice to watch tonight," he said.

Asked if he felt his attack would be viewed as a major threat, Klopp applied the brake to his enthusiasm.

"If we perform like this, in these moments, if we are that clinical, then yes. But we had the same players already and didn’t score. If they perform like this then it is obviously a threat," he said.

But Klopp dismissed the notion he had played an ultra-attacking line-up, saying that Mane and Coutinho were given essentially midfield duties.

"They were proper midfielders, they had to defend. Phil and Sadio….they had a clear structure, having Roberto running everywhere and Mo between the lines. I said before the game, the best way not to lose is to win and that is what we tried," he said.

But is such an approach capable of working against the top teams in the Premier League?

"I don’t think the Champions League is easier than the Premier League," said Klopp.

"Of course if you play (Manchester) United….and the weekend (against Everton) will be different already, we will have the ball much more for sure, but it's not too offensive or too defensive.

"The approach is not the thing, it is what we do with it," he said. 

READ MORE:

'Bafana players have to bloody wake up'

If you thought Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was going to be hauled over the coals after his team's failure to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pitso on Teko book claims

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has finally broken his silence and responded to the scathing revelations contained in Teko Modise's tell-all ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mabaso hands Chippa victory over Chiefs

Mark Mayambela returned from injury to inspire Chippa United to a 1-0 home win over Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday that took them into a four-way tie at ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town left Wits frustrated at Bidvest Stadium

If Bidvest Wits cannot beat a team as poor as this current Ajax Cape Town at home - regardless of the adverse conditions - they deserve to remain ...
Sport
13 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media Soccer
  2. Ackermann Junior continues to impress in England Rugby
  3. Why SuperSport United are a side with genuine title credentials Soccer
  4. Liverpool coach Klopp gets reward as 'Fab Four' smash Spartak for seven Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighborhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off

Related articles

  1. 'Bafana players have to bloody wake up' Soccer
  2. Pitso on Teko book claims Soccer
  3. Mabaso hands Chippa victory over Chiefs Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town left Wits frustrated at Bidvest Stadium Soccer
  5. 'That's football‚' says Baroka FC coach Thobejane after defeat to Sundowns Soccer
  6. 'Stuart Baxter doesn’t kick the ball', says SAFA technical director Tovey Soccer
  7. Pirates wanted to prove a point against SuperSport, says Sredojevic Soccer
  8. SuperSport win bid to renew PSL media rights for Sub-Saharan Africa Soccer
  9. Pirates coach Sredojevic could have been going to World Cup with Uganda Soccer
  10. Conte says Chelsea ready to face big teams in Champs League knockouts Soccer
  11. Mosimane breaks his silence on Teko Modise book: 'I didn't say he must go' Soccer
  12. Stuttering champions Bidvest Wits in battle of the basement dwellers Soccer
X