Soccer

United can deal with Pogba's Manchester derby absence, says Mata

07 December 2017 - 14:13 By Reuters
Referee Andre Marriner shows a red card to Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (2L) for his challenge on Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin (C) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 2, 2017.
Referee Andre Marriner shows a red card to Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (2L) for his challenge on Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin (C) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 2, 2017.
Image: Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP

Manchester United have the talent to cope with Paul Pogba's absence during their top-of-the-table showdown with Manchester City, fellow midfielder Juan Mata said ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

Pogba, who has scored three league goals and provided five assists in eight appearances for United this season, impressed in the 3-1 win at Arsenal last weekend but was dismissed in the second half for a reckless tackle on Hector Bellerin.

As the Frenchman serves the first of his three-match suspension, Spaniard Mata is confident his team mates can step up and help second-placed United reduce the eight-point gap to their local rivals atop the table.

"He's a fantastic player... He's a very complete midfielder, he can do all things. He will be a big miss but another player will play and try his best," Mata told the British media.

"I think we have a good squad and have good players to replace any other player. Hopefully we can win for him."

Mata underlined the importance of a United win at Old Trafford, saying that it was vital for the club to build momentum ahead of a busy festive period.

"We are doing what we have to do," the Spaniard added. "We would love to be first in the table right now but I think we are doing lots of good things.

"Now, especially on Sunday and during Christmas time, which we all know how difficult it is to win every single game, we need to keep that pace if we want to be in a position to challenge for the title... Hopefully we can do it."

City are favourites to win the league after a 13-game winning streak with some fans and pundits believing Pep Guardiola's side already have one hand on the trophy, but Mata says it is too early to predict the outcome of the title race.

"Most (of the pundits) have played football and they know how football can change," Mata added.

"I remember a few seasons ago when United were ahead of City and then they won (on goal difference). It's a crazy league and it's too early to think that it's finished.

"From City, they will tell you the same."

READ MORE:

Baroka FC coach desperately trying to find the form that helped beat Chiefs

Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has said it will be easy to win their last two matches of the year against Maritzburg United and SuperSport United ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Wits' coach Hunt declines to offer real views on Pienaar and Claasen

Gavin Hunt did not want to comment on whether he has been disappointed at how little two of his headline signings – Steven Pienaar and Daylon Claasen ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns' star forward Percy Tau concedes his finishing could be better

With four goals to his name after ten starts in the league this season‚ Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau has admitted that his finishing has not ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ajax boss Efstathiou fires ominous warning to beleaguered coach Menzo

Ajax Cape Town are backing embattled coach Stanley Menzo for now‚ but the coach knows that at some stage he has to produce results‚ club CEO Ari ...
Sport
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Date changes offer relief to PSL clubs competing in CAF competitions Soccer
  2. United can deal with Pogba's Manchester derby absence, says Mata Soccer
  3. Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media Soccer
  4. Blitzboks at full strength for Cape Town Sevens leg  Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Baroka FC coach desperately trying to find the form that helped beat Chiefs Soccer
  2. Wits' coach Hunt declines to offer real views on Pienaar and Claasen Soccer
  3. Sundowns' star forward Percy Tau concedes his finishing could be better Soccer
  4. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE
  5. Ajax boss Efstathiou fires ominous warning to beleaguered coach Menzo Soccer
  6. Teboho Moloi finally lands Chippa United job but has so many questions Soccer
  7. Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media Soccer
  8. Why SuperSport United are a side with genuine title credentials Soccer
  9. Liverpool coach Klopp gets reward as 'Fab Four' smash Spartak for seven Soccer
  10. Guardiola unfazed by Manchester City's first defeat of the season Soccer
X