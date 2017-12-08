Soccer

Chippa United eye Russia World Cup millions

08 December 2017 - 15:06 By Mark Gleeson
Dorlan Pabon (R) of Colombia, celebrates his goal scored by a penalty shot against goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi of Nigeria, during their Rio 2016 Olympic Games First Round Group B football men's match Colombia vs Nigeria at the Corinthians Arena, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 10, 2016.
Dorlan Pabon (R) of Colombia, celebrates his goal scored by a penalty shot against goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi of Nigeria, during their Rio 2016 Olympic Games First Round Group B football men's match Colombia vs Nigeria at the Corinthians Arena, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 10, 2016.
Image: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP

Chippa United will have more than just an enthusiastic interest in how Nigeria do at next year’s World Cup where their goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is expected to be at least a squad member if not first choice for the Super Eagles.

Chippa stand to make several million rands from Fifa‚ who have announced they will be paying more money than ever before to clubs who supply squad members for the tournament.

The massively increased payments are now around R116 000 per player per day‚ in recognition of their “contribution to the successful staging” of the tournament.

The longer Nigeria stay in the tournament‚ the more money Chippa will make‚ but they are guaranteed at least R3 million in what will be a most welcomed windfall for the Port Elizabeth-based club.

The payment clock starts ticking on or around June 1‚ two weeks before the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia‚ and stops the day after each team’s elimination.

Nigeria play the last of their Group D games against Argentina on June 26.

So if they are eliminated‚ the minimum Chippa will make is around R3‚1 million

The system is set to cost Fifa‚ who are not as cash flush as they were in past years‚ some R2‚8 billion.

That is triple the amount made available for Brazil 2014 and five times the sum paid out after the 2010 finals in South Africa.

The big increase comes after a new collaboration agreement between Fifa and the European Club Association (ECA).

European clubs‚ as employers of most of the world’s leading players‚ will receive the biggest payouts. In 2014‚ Bayern Munich were the biggest recipient‚ earning US$1 734 367 (some R23‚6 milion)‚ well over $400 000 clear of Spain’s Real Madrid in second place.

In total 396 clubs affiliated to 57 national associations were allocated a share of the benefits at the last World Cup.

READ MORE:

Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four'

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Old Trafford for the toughest test of their Premier League title credentials so far, while new Everton boss ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win

Polokwane City host defending champions Bidvest Wits in Limpopo on Saturday‚ not only in search of the much needed three points‚ but also to get rid ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is pleading with fans of the Brazilians to give midfielder George Lebese time to find his footing at the club.
Sport
5 hours ago

'Micho' has a plan to improve Orlando Pirates' woeful finishing

Milutin Sredojevic has come up with a plan to improve Orlando Pirates’ woeful finishing‚ but says it is a work in progress.
Sport
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government Soccer
  2. Everyone will be better in Cape Town‚ say Blitzboks Rugby
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  4. Pumas and Griquas given franchise status‚ look north Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four' Soccer
  2. Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  4. 'Micho' has a plan to improve Orlando Pirates' woeful finishing Soccer
  5. Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time Soccer
  6. Senong tells Amajita to focus on baby Mambas Soccer
  7. Sports Ministry confirms dates into FNB Stadium stampede and Sascoc commissions ... Sport
  8. Pirates star Foster's brace inspires Amajita to Cosafa Cup triumph Soccer
  9. Mother weeps with joy as 10-year-old takes his first steps South Africa
  10. Arsenal boss Wenger insists key Arsenal trio will not be sold in January Soccer
X