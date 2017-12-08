Soccer

Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four'

08 December 2017 - 13:13 By AFP
England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday 29 November 2017.
England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday 29 November 2017.
Image: Manchester City FC via Twitter

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Old Trafford for the toughest test of their Premier League title credentials so far, while new Everton boss Sam Allardyce bids to defy Liverpool's "Fab Four" as the northwest derbies take centre stage on Sunday.

City are eight points clear at the top of the table and victory at their fierce rivals could realistically end Jose Mourinho's hopes of landing the club's first league title since Alex Ferguson's trophy-laden reign.

But while Manchester will be at the centre of attention on Sunday, up the road in-form Liverpool host Everton in the season's first Merseyside derby.

Elsewhere, third-placed Chelsea travel to West Ham, Spurs desperately need to end a four-game winless streak in the league and Arsenal will hope to prove that last week's home defeat to United was only a blip.

Here are three big questions ahead of this weekend's Premier League programme:

Will Mourinho attack City?

Jose Mourinho emerged from last week's thrilling encounter at Arsenal with a 3-1 win even though the home side enjoyed 75 percent of possession and had 33 shots compared with United's eight.

United were hailed for producing a counter-attacking masterclass but they were also indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea, who pulled off a string of eye-catching saves.

But how will Mourinho approach the task of slowing City's juggernaut -- made all the tougher due to the suspension of midfielder Paul Pogba, who picked up a red card against Arsenal?

The United boss certainly has the resources at his disposal to trouble City, with an embarrassment of attacking riches including Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and man-of-the-moment Jesse Lingard.

But few expect him to go toe-to-toe with City in a free-flowing game of football, which would be a huge risk against a team that have scored 46 goals in 15 games, with 13 consecutive league wins.

Can Allardyce keep Liverpool's forwards quiet?

Liverpool have put their early-season problems behind them, topping their Champions League group with an avalanche of goals and climbing into the Premier League's top four, with five wins in their past six top-flight games.

After their 4-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in late October, the focus was on the side's porous defence but the 'Fab Four' attackers have since dominated the narrative -- with 46 goals between them this season.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho have formed a fluid and devastating attacking group but they will come up against arch-pragmatist Allardyce, whose new charges are in the relative comfort of 10th after a tricky spell.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has pleaded with his free-scoring players not to get carried away after they hammered Spartak Moscow 7-0.

"We should not think it will be like this from now on until the end of our entire lives," he said.

Can Spurs stop the rot?

Tottenham, so long seen as the coming force in English football, suddenly look vulnerable after a disappointing run that has seen them pick up just two points from four outings.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have slipped to sixth in the Premier League table, a whopping 18 points behind leaders Manchester City and they have a fight on their hands to stay in the hunt for a top-four place.

Stoke City are not the scariest of opponents but they travel to Wembley after a morale-boosting win against Swansea City and with the knowledge that Spurs have struggled to put away lower-placed teams at their temporary home this season.

The Argentine was impressed by the performance of his second-string players against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League.

"To have more players with the confidence to compete for a place is important and will help the team a lot," said the Spurs boss.

"Now we need to be focused on winning in the Premier League again. But this season I think has been a massive step up for us."

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated):

West Ham v Chelsea (1230)

Burnley v Watford

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Huddersfield v Brighton

Swansea v West Brom

Tottenham v Stoke

Newcastle v Leicester

Sunday

Southampton v Arsenal (1200)

Liverpool v Everton (1415)

Mancheser United v Manchester City (1630)

READ MORE:

Arsenal boss Wenger insists key Arsenal trio will not be sold in January

Arsenal will not sell striker Olivier Giroud, midfielder Jack Wilshere and winger Theo Walcott in the January transfer window despite their lack of ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Date changes offer relief to PSL clubs competing in CAF competitions

A change in the dates for the 2018 African club competitions mean that South African clubs reaching the group phase will be spared having to give up ...
Sport
22 hours ago

United can deal with Pogba's Manchester derby absence, says Mata

Manchester United have the talent to cope with Paul Pogba's absence during their top-of-the-table showdown with Manchester City, fellow midfielder ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media

Kaizer Chiefs’ wastefulness in front of goal has everything to do with confidence that coach Steve Komphela asserts is being eroded by abuse on ...
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four' Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  3. 'Micho' has a plan to improve Orlando Pirates' woeful finishing Soccer
  4. Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  3. 'Micho' has a plan to improve Orlando Pirates' woeful finishing Soccer
  4. Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time Soccer
  5. Senong tells Amajita to focus on baby Mambas Soccer
  6. Sports Ministry confirms dates into FNB Stadium stampede and Sascoc commissions ... Sport
  7. Pirates star Foster's brace inspires Amajita to Cosafa Cup triumph Soccer
  8. Relieved Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids now turns attention to Baroka  Soccer
  9. Gavin Hunt gearing for his 750th match as a coach in SA football Soccer
  10. Date changes offer relief to PSL clubs competing in CAF competitions Soccer
  11. United can deal with Pogba's Manchester derby absence, says Mata Soccer
  12. Baroka FC coach desperately trying to find the form that helped beat Chiefs Soccer
  13. Wits' coach Hunt declines to offer real views on Pienaar and Claasen Soccer
  14. Sundowns' star forward Percy Tau concedes his finishing could be better Soccer
  15. Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media Soccer
X