Soccer

Maritzburg United cruise past Baroka FC to move to fifth

08 December 2017 - 22:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Maritzburg United celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on December 08, 2017 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Maritzburg United celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on December 08, 2017 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Evans Rusike scored a brace to help Maritzburg United to a deserved 3-0 win over Baroka FC in their Absa Premiership encounter played at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night.

The other goal for the Team of Choice was scored by attacking midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu as they punished the sleepy Baroka defence that has leaked seven goals in two matches this week.

As a result of this win, United have moved from eleventh to fifth spot on the log standings and they have also registered their second win in succession following their hard fought 4-2 win over Cape Town City on Tuesday.

After twelve matches, United have accumulated seventeen points and they are two adrift of logleaders Mamelodi Sundowns with two matches against the Brazilians and KwaZulu Natal rivals Golden Arrows to play before the Christmas break.

On the other hand, recent statistics does not make for happy reading for Baroka as they have dropped to fourth spot on the log standings with nineteen points after they started this week at the top of the pile.

Baroka, who had an opportunity to regain their top spot with victory, suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Sundowns on Tuesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium and this 3-0 loss to United and they may drop a few more places by the end of the weekend.

This result also means that Baroka have gone seven matches in the league without a win, a run that includes three losses and four draws and it stretches from their 2-1 over Kaizer Chiefs at the end of September.

United opened the scoring on the half hour mark when Rusike turned Baroka defender and captain Olaleng Shaku in the box before unleashing a powerful shot that gave visitors goalkeeper Virgil Vries no chance.

It was the third goal of the season for Zimbabwean international Rusike who showed composure under pressure to beat Shaku after he received a short pass from Mohau Mokate after a good attacking move.

United increased their lead eight minutes into the second half when unmarked Rusike registered his brace with a delightful curling shot from the edge of the penalty box after Lebohang Maboe laid the ball on his path.

Just after the hour mark, Siphelele Ndlovu put this match beyond doubt as he dribbled past three disparate Baroka defenders before beating Vries with a thunderous close range shot after as Maboe once again turned the provider.

READ MORE:

Ajax Cape Town academy to 'go to a new level'‚ says CEO Efstathiou

Ajax Cape Town will make an announcement on an upgrade to their academy in January‚ CEO Ari Efstathiou has said‚ noting that the club’s normal ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chippa United eye Russia World Cup millions

Chippa United will have more than just an enthusiastic interest in how Nigeria do at next year’s World Cup where their goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government

The South African Football Association (Safa) are making an audacious claim to the government for a refund of the disputed US$10-million payment that ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four'

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Old Trafford for the toughest test of their Premier League title credentials so far, while new Everton boss ...
Sport
9 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Maritzburg United cruise past Baroka FC to move to fifth  Soccer
  2. Fin Pulkkanen streaks to Joburg Open lead Sport
  3. Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government Soccer
  4. Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four' Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Ajax Cape Town academy to 'go to a new level'‚ says CEO Efstathiou Soccer
  2. Chippa United eye Russia World Cup millions Soccer
  3. Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government Soccer
  4. Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four' Soccer
  5. Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win Soccer
  6. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  7. 'Micho' has a plan to improve Orlando Pirates' woeful finishing Soccer
  8. Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time Soccer
  9. Senong tells Amajita to focus on baby Mambas Soccer
  10. Sports Ministry confirms dates into FNB Stadium stampede and Sascoc commissions ... Sport
X