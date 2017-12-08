Maritzburg United cruise past Baroka FC to move to fifth

Evans Rusike scored a brace to help Maritzburg United to a deserved 3-0 win over Baroka FC in their Absa Premiership encounter played at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night.

The other goal for the Team of Choice was scored by attacking midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu as they punished the sleepy Baroka defence that has leaked seven goals in two matches this week.

As a result of this win, United have moved from eleventh to fifth spot on the log standings and they have also registered their second win in succession following their hard fought 4-2 win over Cape Town City on Tuesday.

After twelve matches, United have accumulated seventeen points and they are two adrift of logleaders Mamelodi Sundowns with two matches against the Brazilians and KwaZulu Natal rivals Golden Arrows to play before the Christmas break.

On the other hand, recent statistics does not make for happy reading for Baroka as they have dropped to fourth spot on the log standings with nineteen points after they started this week at the top of the pile.

Baroka, who had an opportunity to regain their top spot with victory, suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Sundowns on Tuesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium and this 3-0 loss to United and they may drop a few more places by the end of the weekend.

This result also means that Baroka have gone seven matches in the league without a win, a run that includes three losses and four draws and it stretches from their 2-1 over Kaizer Chiefs at the end of September.

United opened the scoring on the half hour mark when Rusike turned Baroka defender and captain Olaleng Shaku in the box before unleashing a powerful shot that gave visitors goalkeeper Virgil Vries no chance.

It was the third goal of the season for Zimbabwean international Rusike who showed composure under pressure to beat Shaku after he received a short pass from Mohau Mokate after a good attacking move.

United increased their lead eight minutes into the second half when unmarked Rusike registered his brace with a delightful curling shot from the edge of the penalty box after Lebohang Maboe laid the ball on his path.

Just after the hour mark, Siphelele Ndlovu put this match beyond doubt as he dribbled past three disparate Baroka defenders before beating Vries with a thunderous close range shot after as Maboe once again turned the provider.