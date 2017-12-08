Soccer

Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time

08 December 2017 - 10:04 By Reuters
This handout photo released on December 7, 2017 by L'Equipe shows Portugese player Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Paris. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo won a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or (2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017) award for the year's best player on December 7. The Real Madrid forward's second successive win draws him level alongside Barcelona rival Lionel Messi on five Ballon d'Ors, after beating the Argentinian and Brazilian Neymar.
This handout photo released on December 7, 2017 by L'Equipe shows Portugese player Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Paris. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo won a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or (2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017) award for the year's best player on December 7. The Real Madrid forward's second successive win draws him level alongside Barcelona rival Lionel Messi on five Ballon d'Ors, after beating the Argentinian and Brazilian Neymar.
Image: Franck FAUGERE / L'EQUIPE / AFP

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Ballon d'Or for world player of the year on Thursday for a joint-record fifth time, going level with eternal rival and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi as the player to have won the prize the most times.

The Real Madrid forward won the award, handed out by magazine France Football, for the second consecutive year having led his side to the La Liga title with 25 goals and a successive Champions League crown, netting 12 goals including two in the 4-1 win over Juventus in the final.

Ronaldo collected the trophy in a glitzy ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in the French capital, presented by former France player David Ginola.

"I feel very happy, it's a fantastic moment in my career," Ronaldo said upon collecting the award, standing with his mother Maria Dolores and his oldest son Cristiano Jr..

"I've waited a long time for this. This has been a stupendous year for me, we won the Champions League and La Liga and on a personal level I was top scorer in the Champions League.

"Trophies help me win prizes like this and I have to thank my team mates at Madrid and Portugal. They've been very important to me."

Messi came second while Paris St Germain forward Neymar Jr, the most expensive player in the world, came third; veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon finished fourth and Real midfielder Luka Modric came fifth.

Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante was the highest ranked Premier League player, coming eighth, while Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, ranked 10th, was the only English player to make it into the top 10.

Ronaldo, who this year also helped the national side qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year, won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 while with Manchester United and collected it again in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The 32-year-old was last month named the Best FIFA Men's Player in the global soccer body's own awards ceremony.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez joined Ronaldo on stage and paid tribute to the Portuguese, who he said was the best player of all time alongside late Real great Alfredo di Stefano.

"This fifth Ballon d'Or is a great honour and a great achievement for the club and Real Madrid fans around the world.

"Cristiano is the best player in the world, he represents the values of Real Madrid. Cristiano is the best player in history along with Di Stefano, he is his heir," Perez said.

The Ballon d'Or was first awarded in 1956 and was partnered with FIFA from 2010 to 2015, until becoming its own entity once again. 

READ MORE:

Sports Ministry confirms dates into FNB Stadium stampede and Sascoc commissions of inquiry

The commissions of inquiry into a stampede at a pre-season Soweto derby at FNB Stadium in July and into allegations of misconduct at Sascoc are ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Pirates star Foster's brace inspires Amajita to Cosafa Cup triumph

Orlando Pirates striker Lyle Foster came off the bench to score a second-half brace that saw Amajita edge Mauritius 2-0 in their opening game of the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

United can deal with Pogba's Manchester derby absence, says Mata

Manchester United have the talent to cope with Paul Pogba's absence during their top-of-the-table showdown with Manchester City, fellow midfielder ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media

Kaizer Chiefs’ wastefulness in front of goal has everything to do with confidence that coach Steve Komphela asserts is being eroded by abuse on ...
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  2. 'Micho' has a plan to improve Orlando Pirates' woeful finishing Soccer
  3. Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time Soccer
  4. Senong tells Amajita to focus on baby Mambas Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Sports Ministry confirms dates into FNB Stadium stampede and Sascoc commissions ... Sport
  2. Pirates star Foster's brace inspires Amajita to Cosafa Cup triumph Soccer
  3. Arsenal boss Wenger insists key Arsenal trio will not be sold in January Soccer
  4. Relieved Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids now turns attention to Baroka  Soccer
  5. Gavin Hunt gearing for his 750th match as a coach in SA football Soccer
  6. Date changes offer relief to PSL clubs competing in CAF competitions Soccer
  7. United can deal with Pogba's Manchester derby absence, says Mata Soccer
  8. Baroka FC coach desperately trying to find the form that helped beat Chiefs Soccer
  9. Wits' coach Hunt declines to offer real views on Pienaar and Claasen Soccer
  10. Sundowns' star forward Percy Tau concedes his finishing could be better Soccer
X