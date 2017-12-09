Ajax move out of relegation zone with 'home' win over Chippa United

Thabo Mosadi's solitary goal gave Ajax Cape Town some much-needed reprieve from their relegation worries as it saw the Urban Warriors winning over an in-form Chippa United.

With this victory Ajax managed to get off the foot of the table, beating Teboho Moloi's team which was reduced to nine men after defender Zetha Macheke and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi were both shown a red card in the 42nd minute and 90th minute respectively for fouls on Ajax hot man, Mosadi.

Ajax had come to this 'home' from away encounter (they were forced to host Chippa here after Cape Town stadiums became unavailable) desperate for three points as they were sitting with 10 points at the bottom of the Absa Premiership log after 12 matches in which they had managed just two victories and four draws.

With this win Ajax moved to the 13th spot but this could be temporary if next weekend's final round of this year's league fixtures don't go their way. Ajax will visit Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

With a number of chances they created in the first half Ajax should have gone to the break with a clear-cut advantage against Chilli Boys who were low off the mark by their recent standard that saw them starting this match sitting second behind Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the table.

Ajax though failed to take advantage of their numbers in the second half with their strikers not taking their chances.

Mark Mayambela who created Chippa's winning goal against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night was not buzzing as usual. Instead it was Mosadi and Bantu Mzwakali who tested Daniel Akpeyi more often in Chippa's goals.

The suspension of Chippa's in-form attacking midfielder Abel Mabaso - the scorer against Chiefs - and his team being reduced to 10 men for the better part of the game didn't help Moloi to keep his 11 match unbeaten league run.

The Chilli Boys should, however, fancy their chances to cement their position near the top of the table when they host Polokwane City in East London on Saturday.

Ajax, on the other hand, will have a lot improve if they are to stay away from relegation zone by beating Chiefs in Durban.

Stanley Menzo, the Ajax mentor, will have to sharpen the attack of his team while also improving his defence which gave a lot of space and chances to a Chippa side that played with reduced men for the most of this game.