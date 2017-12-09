Soccer

Ajax move out of relegation zone with 'home' win over Chippa United

09 December 2017 - 22:37 By SAZI HADEBE At Bidvest Stadium
Thabo Mosadi of Ajax Cape Town celebrates his goal with teammate Bantu Mzwakali during Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Ajax Cape Town and Chippa United at Bidvest Stadium Johannesburg South Africa on 09 December 2017.
Thabo Mosadi of Ajax Cape Town celebrates his goal with teammate Bantu Mzwakali during Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Ajax Cape Town and Chippa United at Bidvest Stadium Johannesburg South Africa on 09 December 2017.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Thabo Mosadi's solitary goal gave Ajax Cape Town some much-needed reprieve from their relegation worries as it saw the Urban Warriors winning over an in-form Chippa United.

With this victory Ajax managed to get off the foot of the table, beating Teboho Moloi's team which was reduced to nine men after defender Zetha Macheke and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi were both shown a red card in the 42nd minute and 90th minute respectively for fouls on Ajax hot man, Mosadi.

Ajax had come to this 'home' from away encounter (they were forced to host Chippa here after Cape Town stadiums became unavailable) desperate for three points as they were sitting with 10 points at the bottom of the Absa Premiership log after 12 matches in which they had managed just two victories and four draws.

With this win Ajax moved to the 13th spot but this could be temporary if next weekend's final round of this year's league fixtures don't go their way. Ajax will visit Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

With a number of chances they created in the first half Ajax should have gone to the break with a clear-cut advantage against Chilli Boys who were low off the mark by their recent standard that saw them starting this match sitting second behind Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the table.

Ajax though failed to take advantage of their numbers in the second half with their strikers not taking their chances.

Mark Mayambela who created Chippa's winning goal against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night was not buzzing as usual. Instead it was Mosadi and Bantu Mzwakali who tested Daniel Akpeyi more often in Chippa's goals.

The suspension of Chippa's in-form attacking midfielder Abel Mabaso - the scorer against Chiefs - and his team being reduced to 10 men for the better part of the game didn't help Moloi to keep his 11 match unbeaten league run.

The Chilli Boys should, however, fancy their chances to cement their position near the top of the table when they host Polokwane City in East London on Saturday.

Ajax, on the other hand, will have a lot improve if they are to stay away from relegation zone by beating Chiefs in Durban.

Stanley Menzo, the Ajax mentor, will have to sharpen the attack of his team while also improving his defence which gave a lot of space and chances to a Chippa side that played with reduced men for the most of this game.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs grind out a win over Platinum Stars

Kaizer Chiefs had to turn to the old guard to hand them a much needed win and a little pre-Christmas cheer as Siphiwe Tshabalala came off the bench ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Egwuekwe snatches late equaliser for SuperSport to break City hearts

Azubuike Egwuekwe's injury time equaliser earned SuperSport United a point when they drew 1-all against Cape Town City at the Mbombela Stadium.
Sport
17 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town need clever signings‚ not big signings‚ says Menzo

Second-last-placed Ajax Cape Town need to make clever signings‚ and not big signings‚ in the January transfer window to beef up a clearly ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Baroka FC coach Thobejane will not 'kill' his strikers for not scoring

A visibly disappointed and humbled Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane said he won’t “kill” his forward players for firing blanks against Maritzburg ...
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Pirates held by AmaZulu to draw eighth match in 14 league encounters Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs grind out a win over Platinum Stars Soccer
  3. Ajax move out of relegation zone with 'home' win over Bidvest Wits Soccer
  4. Senatla shines as Blitzboks go unbeaten on day one in Cape Town Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs grind out a win over Platinum Stars Soccer
  2. Egwuekwe snatches late equaliser for SuperSport to break City hearts  Soccer
  3. Ajax Cape Town need clever signings‚ not big signings‚ says Menzo Soccer
  4. Komphela seeks solutions to Kaizer Chiefs’ goal drought Soccer
  5. Baroka FC coach Thobejane will not 'kill' his strikers for not scoring Soccer
  6. After a good week Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids seeks consistency Soccer
  7. Maritzburg United cruise past Baroka FC to move to fifth  Soccer
  8. Ajax Cape Town academy to 'go to a new level'‚ says CEO Efstathiou Soccer
  9. Chippa United eye Russia World Cup millions Soccer
  10. Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government Soccer
  11. Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four' Soccer
X