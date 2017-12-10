Soccer

Man City down title rivals Man United

10 December 2017 - 20:49 By AFP
Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi scores their second goal.
Image: REUTERS

Manchester City surged 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Nicolas Otamendi’s strike clinched a crucial 2-1 win at title rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead through David Silva’s goal before Marcus Rashford equalised for United in first-half stoppage time.

Otamendi won it for City soon after the interval, giving the leaders a record-equalling 14th successive Premier League victory — matching the previous mark set by Arsenal between February and August 2002.

