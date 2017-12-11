AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has slammed what he feels were light sentences on match officials who fabricated an attack on them by players from the club‚ saying they should be “banned for life”.

Match commissioner Rudzani Mulaudzi received a ban from a South African Football Association (Safa) disciplinary committee last month for the rest of the 2017-18 season.

Assistant referee Linos Hobwane was suspended for two years for concocting an assault on him by AmaZulu players in a National First Division match against Baroka FC in January 2016.

Sokhela‚ asked if AmaZulu feel vindicated by the decision‚ said: “Look‚ at least finally something was done. It’s scary that those types of things can happen.

“And to be honest‚ it was shocking that one of them was only banned until the end of this season.

“I mean‚ for something like this you should be banned for life.