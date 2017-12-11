Soccer

Jose Mourinho clashes with Man City players

11 December 2017 - 10:44 By AFP
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 10, 2017.
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 10, 2017.
Image: AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho became involved in a physical confrontation with Manchester City’s players after complaining about their post-derby celebrations, according to British media reports late on Sunday.

The Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph said Mourinho went to City’s changing room following United’s 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford because he felt their noisy celebrations were disrespectful.

The newspapers reported Mourinho had a verbal altercation with City goalkeeper Ederson before having water and milk thrown at him by City’s players and being hit on the head with a plastic bottle.

The Mail said United’s security had to break up a brawl involving 20 players and staff members from both clubs, which was said to have occurred near the Old Trafford tunnel.

Man City down title rivals Man United

Manchester City surged 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Nicolas Otamendi’s strike clinched a crucial 2-1 win at title rivals ...
Sport
14 hours ago

City’s victory sent them 11 points clear of United at the top of the Premier League table, further enhancing their status as red-hot favourites for the title.

The reports of the Mourinho incident brought to mind the “Battle of the Buffet” that erupted after United beat Arsenal in October 2004, when Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas threw pizza at United manager Alex Ferguson.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Jose Mourinho clashes with Man City players Soccer
  2. New Zealand give SA problems again Rugby
  3. Man City down title rivals Man United Soccer
  4. T20 semi-final line-up decided Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X