Assistant referee Linos Hobwane and match commissioner Rudzani Mulaudzi have been found guilty of “providing false information in the match report” and lying under oath.

This after they concocted an assault‚ going as far as supplying false photos of injuries.

Hobwane was suspended from refereeing for two years and Mulaudzi for the rest of the 2017-18 season in a Safa disciplinary committee (DC) hearing last month.

A third official from the match – between AmaZulu and Baroka FC in the National First Division on January 9‚ 2016 – referee Anwar Alexander‚ has had his case postponed.

The motivation for concocting a false assault can only be speculated on.

It appears that‚ after a heated dispute by AmaZulu players at the end of the game over a goal by Baroka that was allowed in the 75th minute‚ the match officials conspired to increase the seriousness of the incident to settle scores with the players.

Safa judicial officer Tebogo Motlanthe said: “One thing we should take blame for‚ as the association is that it took long to resolve it [the DC].

"We needed to do more investigations‚ which took longer than expected”.

He said the case was significant because “ethically‚ when you deal with a referee you need to know that they are an honest person.

"The association took it that way – that we needed to correct this wrong”.

In mitigation in the stiffness of the sentences‚ both Hobwane and Mulaudzi pleaded guilty.

The damage to the reputation of refereeing‚ and an already tenuous relationship between players and clubs and match officials‚ especially in the lower leagues‚ was considered.

The seriousness of what the fabricated allegation might have led to – where players involved might have received bans of up to three or four years – was also taken into account.