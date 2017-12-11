Moloi over the moon after winning maiden Coach of the Month award

Teboho Moloi watched other coaches make their way to the winner’s podium to accept the Coach of the Month award for many years and never imagined that the accolade would be awarded to him one day.

That day finally came when the Chippa United coach was named as the coach of the month for November at the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Parktown headquarters on Monday afternoon.

Moloi — who has been in charge of the Eastern Cape side since September after replacing Dan Malesela — said he could hardly believe his ears when United’s communications manager Luthando Zibeko told him that he had won the award for the first time.

‘‘It was a great surprise‚” said a delighted Moloi.

‘‘Eish‚ you know‚ the first time I saw (Golden Arrows coach) Clinton Larsen win this award I was still an assistant coach.

‘‘You know‚ I envied him.... I envied him so much because I played with him.

‘‘I congratulated him but he said to me the day I become a head coach I would also get a chance to win it.

‘‘When Trompies (Zibeko) told me that I had been voted as the coach of the month‚ it was a surprise because there are a lot of other great coaches who are doing a great job in this field of ours.”

During the block of fixtures played in November‚ United picked up five points in the club’s three games.