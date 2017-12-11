Soccer

Real Madrid-PSG, Barca-Chelsea in Champions League last 16

11 December 2017 - 13:37 By AFP
Real Madrid players celebrate their opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 6, 2017.
Image: AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO

Two-time defending champions Real Madrid will play big-spending Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw on Monday.

Real’s La Liga rivals Barcelona were drawn against Chelsea, while English Premier League leaders Manchester City play Basel.

