Real Madrid-PSG, Barca-Chelsea in Champions League last 16
11 December 2017 - 13:37
Two-time defending champions Real Madrid will play big-spending Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw on Monday.
And we're going to face @ChelseaFC in the @ChampionsLeague Round of 16! #UCLDraw #ForçaBarça 💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/SxHsf8aLMy— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 11, 2017
Real’s La Liga rivals Barcelona were drawn against Chelsea, while English Premier League leaders Manchester City play Basel.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE