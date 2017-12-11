Soccer

We have to end 2017 on a high‚ says Chiefs midfielder Tshabalala

11 December 2017 - 16:10 By Mark Gleeson
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs and Phetso Maphanga of Chippa United during the2017 Telkom Knockout game between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 05 Novemberr 2017.
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs and Phetso Maphanga of Chippa United during the2017 Telkom Knockout game between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 05 Novemberr 2017.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Siphiwe Tshabalala says the answer to Kaizer Chiefs’ current malaise lies with the players taking the problem by the scruff of the neck and looking to solve it.

Chiefs might be up among the Premier Soccer League front runners but have won just twice in their last six league games and scored only twice in the process - one from 33-year-old Tshabalala in the last 20 minutes against Platinum Stars away at the weekend that provided the club with a much needed victory.

“When things are not going well we have to be professional and take responsibility‚ knowing that us as players can provide the answer‚” he said after the win at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

“We spoke about it and said ‘just keep going’.

"This is the only Chiefs‚ we need to keep going and get the results.”

Tshabalala’s superb headed goal put Chiefs only three points behind the leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

”It was key to get maximum points.

"We had targeted nine points from the last three games of the year but we suffered a setback against Chippa and this was another opportunity for us to get the points and I’m happy we got them.

“Now there is one to go.

"Now it is to focus again and take (out) the positives and make sure we end 20217 on a high.”

Chiefs conclude a disappointing year with a ‘home’ game against Ajax Cape Town‚ which is being played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

READ MORE

Old guard shows Chiefs they still have plenty to offer club

Kaizer Chiefs had to turn to the old guard to hand them a much-needed win and a little pre-Christmas cheer as Siphiwe Tshabalala came off the bench ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs grind out a win over Platinum Stars

Kaizer Chiefs had to turn to the old guard to hand them a much needed win and a little pre-Christmas cheer as Siphiwe Tshabalala came off the bench ...
Sport
1 day ago

Siphiwe wants another child, says Bokang

Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala and his beauty queen wife, Bokang Montjane already have a one-year-old son, but proud papa, Siphiwe ...
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala launch African-inspired kids clothes

Tired of always looking for African-inspired clothing for their child, former Miss SA Bokang Montjane and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala ...
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Amajita beat Egypt to finish top of group B in the Cosafa U20 Champs Soccer
  2. Manzini to undergo surgery on his shoulder in Johannesburg Soccer
  3. How Platinum Stars' Bongi Ntuli played two PSL matches with a broken arm Soccer
  4. We have to end 2017 on a high‚ says Chiefs midfielder Tshabalala Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X