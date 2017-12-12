Soccer

Rampant Manchester City eye record against Swansea

12 December 2017 - 10:42 By AFP
Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (L) and Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (R) celebrate at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 10, 2017.
Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (L) and Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (R) celebrate at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 10, 2017.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Manchester City look unstoppable in their relentless surge towards the Premier League title, and only have lowly Swansea City standing in the way of Pep Guardiola's men setting a new record of consecutive wins on Wednesday.

City are 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League and the managers of Manchester United and Chelsea both effectively conceded defeat in the title race at the weekend.

Their victory against Jose Mourinho's United on Sunday was their 14th straight win in the Premier League -- a single season record that also equalled the best-ever run Arsenal established over two seasons in 2002.

Yet despite their frightening form, City defender Kyle Walker is urging caution.

"We have to keep our feet on the floor and keep working hard, preparing physically and mentally," he said.

"We have another important one on Wednesday against Swansea. We have to keep getting three points."

Guardiola has declared repeatedly that his team will lose a league match at some point this season but few people would expect that to happen at second-from-bottom Swansea.

David Silva is in dazzling form, with goals in each of his past two appearances and a man-of-the-match display on Sunday but the Premier League's leading scorers have an array of talent supporting him.

However there could be consequences on and off the field following derby victory. Captain Vincent Kompany was substituted after an hour with what appeared to be the latest in a sequence of muscle injuries.

With John Stones out until early January with a hamstring injury, it means Guardiola has just two fit senior centre-backs -- Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala.

And the Football Association has demanded answers from both United and City following reports of an ugly fracas in the Old Trafford tunnel after the match that reportedly left City assistant coach Mikel Arteta bloodied.

Guardiola must decide whether to recall striker Sergio Aguero, who was an unused substitute on Sunday, after Gabriel Jesus played in a front three against United alongside Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

Swansea striker Wilfried Bony may feel he has a point to prove against his former club.

Bony had a disappointing year-and-a-half in a City shirt, scoring just 10 goals in 46 appearances after joining them from Swansea in January 2015.

An uninspiring season on loan at Stoke City failed to rebuild his reputation and the Ivory Coast forward is now back at the Liberty Stadium for a second spell.

After failing to score in his first eight games back at Swansea, Bony has now found the net in each of his past two.

He struck on Saturday as they beat West Brom 1-0, climbing off the bottom of the Premier League and easing some of the pressure on manager Paul Clement.

"We have to go into our next game with no fear," said winger Nathan Dyer.

"Manchester City are doing very well so we will have to ensure we are concentrating for the full game and then take the chances we create."

READ MORE:

Egypt star Mohamed Salah named BBC African player of the year

Mohamed Salah won the prestigious BBC African Player of the Year award on Monday, rewarded for a 2017 packed with sparkling displays for Liverpool, ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Cape Town Stadium naming rights up for grabs

Cape Town Stadium is to get a new name.
News
2 hours ago

Amajita beat Egypt to finish top of group B in the Cosafa U20 Champs

South Africa booked their place in the semifinals of the 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championships with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Egypt in Kitwe on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Moloi over the moon after winning maiden Coach of the Month award

Teboho Moloi watched other coaches make their way to the winner’s podium to accept the Coach of the Month award for many years and never imagined ...
Sport
19 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Louis van Gaal slams 'boring' Man United under Jose Mourinho Soccer
  2. Egypt star Mohamed Salah named BBC African player of the year Soccer
  3. Rampant Manchester City eye record against Swansea Soccer
  4. England on the brink against Australia at WACA house of pain Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Egypt star Mohamed Salah named BBC African player of the year Soccer
  2. Cape Town Stadium naming rights up for grabs South Africa
  3. Amajita beat Egypt to finish top of group B in the Cosafa U20 Champs Soccer
  4. Manzini to undergo surgery on his shoulder in Johannesburg Soccer
  5. How Platinum Stars' Bongi Ntuli played two PSL matches with a broken arm Soccer
  6. We have to end 2017 on a high‚ says Chiefs midfielder Tshabalala Soccer
  7. Moloi over the moon after winning maiden Coach of the Month award Soccer
  8. Real Madrid-PSG, Barca-Chelsea in Champions League last 16 Soccer
  9. AmaZulu slam lenient sentence for match officials who fabricated attack Soccer
  10. Match officials banned for fabricating an assault on them by AmaZulu players Soccer
  11. Jose Mourinho clashes with Man City players Soccer
  12. 'Why would you ask the bride for a chair?' - Twitter asks OPW guest TshisaLIVE
  13. Teko Modise's father tried to take him to Khumbul'ekhaya TshisaLIVE
  14. Man City down title rivals Man United Soccer
X