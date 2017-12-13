Brazilians wary of the boys from Maritzburg

Maritzburg United may be eighth on the Absa premiership log but their next opponents, Mamelodi Sundowns, are taking no chances.

The No1 team will be wary of their rivals' counterattack as well as their dangerous striking duo of Evans Rusike and Andrea Fileccia when they clash at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday (7.30pm kickoff), says the Brazilians' captain, Hlompho Kekana.

The Pretoria giants have found United tough to beat in recent scraps.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has complained about the team from Pietermaritzburg parking the bus, most recently after United beat the Brazilians 1-0 in the MTN8 in Pretoria.

Maritzburg drew home and away against Sundowns in the league last season.

"Playing against Maritzburg is always difficult for us. They play on the break every time," Kekana said.